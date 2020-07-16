Failing our kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American life has been dramatically altered over the last several months as our nation has weathered the coronavirus pandemic. These changes are perhaps most profound to parents of school age children who have found their local elementary or middle school shuttered.

On the educational side, distanced learning has been a massive struggle for all involved. Beyond the financial burdens of new laptops and smart devices, these challenges have been compounded for southern Missouri students and families due to the lack of reliable broadband connectivity throughout the region. If we want to ensure our children and their generation do not suffer long-term consequences from the coronavirus, then we must ensure that they return to school this fall.

This week, President Trump held a national dialogue at the White House about the importance of doing exactly that: reopening all of America’s schools in a safe way, because the President correctly understands that the longer these closures drag on, the more it negatively impacts America’s youth. Studies show that long-term learning losses from school closures are massive.