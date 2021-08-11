Failing with grace

Americans who follow the Olympic games were uncertain who would win medals in this year’s Olympics, with one exception; they knew Simeon Biles would add to her impressive medal count. Then last week we saw the 24-year-old gymnast first struggle to compete and then withdraw from the all-around team competition. Most Americans were disappointed when she decided to completely withdraw from this year’s Olympic games.

Most have been supportive, but others have criticized her for not staying the course when the chips were down. Olympic gold medal winner, Henry Cedudo even suggested she may need a little “tough love.”

Can we learn anything from what happened to Simeon Biles last week? Those of us who have never competed internationally can only imagine the pressure the young gymnast feels each time she competes. Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman described Biles’ pressure this way, “There’s only so much someone can take. She’s human and I think sometimes people forget that.”