Faith is not always easy

When I was pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Rolla during the 1990’s I became friends with fellow-pastor Rob Hobson who lived about 10 miles away. He shared how his family had taken a once in a lifetime vacation a few years before we met. It was special because Rob’s wife’s brother graduated from West Point that year. Rob and his wife had a nice camera so they were asked to take pictures of the event for the entire family.

After leaving West Point, they stopped in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to tour the famous Civil War Battlefield. They enjoyed learning facts about the monumental battle. However, one of them set down their camera bag and walked off without it. When they realized their mistake they returned, but of course it was gone. Even worse than losing the camera equipment, was the fact that they had lost family pictures that could not be replaced.

Rob admitted he was surprised when one of his daughters asked, “Dad don’t you think we should pray?” Rob admitted only to himself that he did not want to pray. He was confident prayer would do no good. However, he did not feel right telling his young daughter that, so he said, “You’re right, let’s pray about it.” And they did.