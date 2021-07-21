Families: Yours, mine, theirs, ours and borrowed

It’s fun to see the six sisters together; interacting, reacting and being the same as they have been since their childhood! Sister #1 Norma Overall Jacob, 98, came from Cleveland, Ohio for the event with her son Dean and daughter-in-law Susan. Norma is still attractive, outgoing and a real life force… and was thrilled to introduce me to her one-plus-year-old great-grandson… who is a charmer already. Sister #4, Doris, lives in Columbia, and the other four — #2 Lorene, #3 Maxine, #5 Margaret and #6 Elma — all live in Farmington. Or maybe I have the numbers backwards.

If you could bottle the Overall DNA and sell it, you could have the entire world on their feet and moving along, getting things done no matter what it takes. There are no timeouts, no malingering, they just jump in and do it… adding in a little occasional bickering, just so it doesn’t get to “Walton-perfect.” Their stamina and energy simply amaze me. I keep hoping I’ll absorb it by association.

Family, to me, is about the best thing God created. He knew we would need the love, comfort, security, support, and acceptance of others where we are a part of the whole. I’ve been fortunate to have grown up in the midst of a large and loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. How I enjoyed all of the family visits and reunions through the years. And the stories!!