Families: Yours, mine, theirs, ours and borrowed

Family is the brick mortar, cement and Gorilla Glue that sticks the world together. Knowing there are people out there roaming around that share our DNA is great comfort.
“You are not alone!”
The knowledge that there are others who’ve been told they have Uncle Willy’s sense of humor, Aunt Milly’s artistic talent, or Grandmother Tilly’s blue eyes gives a sense of identity and continuation. I belong. This is my place… my tribe.
An only child — yeah, still playing that card! — I’ve often wished I had brothers and sisters to share the walk with, someone to confer or commiserate with when faced with a problem, or maybe even divide it or solve it with them. It’s not just the times when decisions need to be made, or problems settled; its mostly the knowing that someone else is there at the other end of the phone or simply getting together to talk, laugh, share, argue… just be family.
Today I was again scooped up to take part in the annual July all-birthday party that the six Overall girls hold every year. This year was special, as for the first time in a while all six of the sisters, and the offspring of their late, only brother were there. There was also a gaggle of their kids and grandchildren on hand and even a couple of newbie great-grands as insurance that the line was continuing.
Filling out the numbers — and it was a big one! — there were nieces, nephews, cousins, shirttail cousins, and one or two like myself… kind of surrogate members of this friendly, arms wide open, come-on-in family. I simply immerse myself in it and fill up with good food, lots of conversation and a sense of being a part of a large and welcoming family.
It’s fun to see the six sisters together; interacting, reacting and being the same as they have been since their childhood! Sister #1 Norma Overall Jacob, 98, came from Cleveland, Ohio for the event with her son Dean and daughter-in-law Susan. Norma is still attractive, outgoing and a real life force… and was thrilled to introduce me to her one-plus-year-old great-grandson… who is a charmer already. Sister #4, Doris, lives in Columbia, and the other four — #2 Lorene, #3 Maxine, #5 Margaret and #6 Elma — all live in Farmington. Or maybe I have the numbers backwards.
If you could bottle the Overall DNA and sell it, you could have the entire world on their feet and moving along, getting things done no matter what it takes. There are no timeouts, no malingering, they just jump in and do it… adding in a little occasional bickering, just so it doesn’t get to “Walton-perfect.” Their stamina and energy simply amaze me. I keep hoping I’ll absorb it by association.
Family, to me, is about the best thing God created. He knew we would need the love, comfort, security, support, and acceptance of others where we are a part of the whole. I’ve been fortunate to have grown up in the midst of a large and loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. How I enjoyed all of the family visits and reunions through the years. And the stories!!
Family shapes you… prepares you for being on your own. Family is the cushion you can fall back on in times of trouble. It’s your fail-safe security net. Yet, it’s so much more than that. Family is a “this is who I am” connection that lets you stride through the world with confidence.
In some ways, we seem to be losing our sense of family. And that’s a pity. If you want to give your kids the best preparation for a happy and successful future… give them a sense of family. Give them the all-inclusive family/friends birthday parties and family reunions. Show them the scrapbooks, talk about where you grew up, the family experiences, and visit the family you have today. It’s the best inheritance you can give your kids.
Thanks, Overalls, for letting me be a part of your family for a day! It’s a dandy.