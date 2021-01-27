Farm groups cautious of Biden regulatory actions

After nationwide outrage led by Farm Bureau, courts put the rule on hold. Ultimately, the Trump administration undid the WOTUS Rule and adopted reasonable definitions. We hope the Biden administration does not try to make the same mistake again, but we'll have a close eye on their actions.

Also on Biden’s list of regulations to review is the Trump administration’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule. This sensible regulation laid out rules for emissions caused by electricity generation. If the Biden EPA reverses these reforms, it could have big effects on energy prices for everyday Americans.

While President Biden’s early actions show he intends to make significant changes down the road, they are on hold for now. The day after the inauguration, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain announced a temporary regulatory freeze. Klain's memo told administration officials not to propose or issue any rules until the White House has a chance to review and approve the action.

Missouri Farm Bureau and like-minded groups will be keeping close watch on the new administration's actions as it gets up and running. If they attempt to over-reach with their regulations, we will sound the alert.

Clean air, clean water and a vibrant earth are vital to farmers. We can and must achieve these goals together, by working with each other to improve our environment. Imposing government regulations without regard for the people they affect is a recipe for disaster, and we must not go down that road once again.

Eric Bohl, of Columbia, Missouri, is director of public affairs for Missouri Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization.

