Farmington's award-winning precision rifle company

Farmington, Missouri, has had a company manufacturing and designing custom precision rifles for some time now. A couple of weeks ago, I was able to sit down with Tim Jones, a salesman for Sterling Precision. This was an interesting interview as well as a tour of a high-tech facility that most people have no idea is nestled in our small tight-knit community. Who would have thought weapons this amazing were being manufactured right here in Farmington?

Sterling Precision was born through a passion for shooting and hunting. The owner, Adam Busse, has been shooting and hunting ever since he was young. As he started to get more involved in shooting sports, he found that something was missing. What was missing was access to quality and affordable precisions rifles. So, he started working on his own rifles in his own shop. Seeing an opportunity, he started Sterling Precision. I know there are a lot of details missing in there, but the bottom line is this is a self-made man now building quality rifles with his family and friends in Farmington.

Sterling Precision is built on Christian core values. That being said, they are very generous locally to not-for-profit organizations, as well as churches. During the couple of hours I spent there, I was allowed to handle and view some of the beautiful rifles and supplies they had in their shop. Mr. Busse was more than glad to take time and chat with me for a bit stopping by to introduce himself. Everyone there was exceptionally nice.

Recently one of their precision rifles broke a world record. The record was three hits with a rifle at 2,472 yards with a 416 Stroker caliber. Built in Farmington, a Sterling Precision podium rifle. That sounds like a crazy long shot. But when you manufacture rifles with as much precision and perfection as they do, you wouldn’t expect anything less than perfection. I’m pretty sure if you keep your eyes open, I’m guessing you’ll see more records fall at the hands of these exceptionally nice rifles. Every rifle they manufacture is guaranteed to shoot 3-inch groups at 680 yards.

The rifles they manufacture have multiple uses around the world. Currently, they are being used by hunters around the world for hunting big and small game — and they’re even using them on police and military platforms. Being able to effectively engage targets at ranges out past 500 meters is a feat no matter what the target. They take the time to manufacture a quality product unmatched in an industry of perfectionists. I can tell you that every rifle that I held in my hands was smooth and balanced like a work of art.

In the Farmington location, they manufacture guns as well as do gunsmithing. They can sell you everything locally to assemble your own rifle, or you can allow them to do it for you. Another great thing is they will take a rifle that you have and do all the necessary gunsmithing to turn it into a nail driver at a further range than you ever thought you would shoot.

They have carbon fiber barrels for those long-range hunts through the mountains of Colorado to heavy steel barrels to shoot from the bench. The opportunities are endless to what you can do if you step in the door and say, “I want this, and this is what I want it to do.” Tim will sit down with his team, draw it up and make it happen.

Sterling Precision makes great rifles at a fair custom rifle price and with an attention to detail that will blow your mind. If you are not happy, they will make you happy. Do yourself a favor and contact Tim. He will make your dreams come true with a work of art uncontested in its field. Go by and say hi to Tim. He will treat you like family and make your dreams come true. Contact them by phone at 573-218-4888 and online at www.sterlingprecision.net or @sterlingprecision on Facebook.