FBLA District Leadership Conference results released
Students from Farmington High School's Future Business Leaders of America participated in the District Leadership Conference (district-level competition) during the months of January and February 2021. FBLA District 12 encompasses 20 area schools. Testing included skills, performance, case studies with performance, and online objective tests. Students could compete in a maximum of three events.

"Farmington FBLA entered 17 students in 14 different events," said Carolyn Strobl, Farmington High School FBLA adviser. "We are proud to say that all 17 students qualified for the State Leadership Conference (state-level competition) in at least one event."

Results of the 2021 District Leadership Conference are: Business Ethics Team: Caroline Reeves, Ashley Cohen, and Regan Cline, 1st; Graphic Design Team: Tessa Hand and Abbie Wigger, 1st; Sales Presentation Team: Breanna Mathes and Mackenzie McAllister, 1st; Heather Beard, Business Communication, 2nd; Ashley Cohen, Introduction to Business Procedures, 1st; Ashley Cohen, Introduction to FBLA, 1st; Audrey Crawford, Agribusiness, 3rd; Tessa Hand, Introduction to Business, 1st; Tessa Hand, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures, 1st; Matthew Huff, Political Science, 2nd; Madelyn Mabry, Health Care Administration, 4th; Madelyn Mabry, Political Science, 1st; Grace Mohan, Health Care Administration, 2nd; Carter Murray, Business Plan, 1st; Carter Murray, Supply Chain Management, 1st; Kate Northern, Introduction to Business, 2nd; Kate Northern, Introduction to Business Communication, 2nd; Kate Northern, Introduction to Financial Math, 3rd; Diep Phan, Introduction to Business Communication, 1st; Diep Phan, Introduction to Financial Math, 1st; Charles Warren, Introduction to Business, 5th; Samantha Warren, Business Communication, 1st; Samantha Warren, Economics, 1st; Samantha Warren, Journalism, 1st; and Abbie Wigger, Introduction to Business, 4th.

State Leadership Conference testing occurs during the month of March with the results presented during the State Leadership Conference April 12-13.

