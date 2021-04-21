FBLA District Leadership Conference results released

Students from Farmington High School's Future Business Leaders of America participated in the District Leadership Conference (district-level competition) during the months of January and February 2021. FBLA District 12 encompasses 20 area schools. Testing included skills, performance, case studies with performance, and online objective tests. Students could compete in a maximum of three events.

"Farmington FBLA entered 17 students in 14 different events," said Carolyn Strobl, Farmington High School FBLA adviser. "We are proud to say that all 17 students qualified for the State Leadership Conference (state-level competition) in at least one event."