Feral hogs a continual problem for farmers

Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!
This past week I had the opportunity to tour and visit with more farmers in Wayne County who are struggling with feral hog damage. I am continually being contacted by landowners who are at their wits end with what they can do and what to do next to save their land from being destroyed.
Agriculture is the number one industry in our state and we are not doing enough to help our farmers. MDC tells me they are making progress with the issue; landowners tell me they have more damage than ever. I feel so sorry for all the farmers whose livelihood is at stake because of this invasive species.
House approves spending bill for Coronavirus Relief Efforts (HB 14)
Called back to Jefferson City by the governor, lawmakers met this week to work on a nearly $1.3 billion supplemental spending plan. Gov. Parson called for the second special session of 2020 to work on a supplemental budget that will provide access to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, which is intended to provide additional resources to respond to COVID-19.
The spending plan that was approved by the House by a bipartisan vote of 133-4 authorizes critical funding in a number of areas. The nearly $1.3 billion price tag for the bill is based on the fact the state currently has $1 billion that remains unspent from the original $2 billion that was allocated to the state under the CARES Act. The state also anticipates counties returning up to $300 million of the funding that was allocated to them. The state budget director told members of the House Budget Committee that the state’s plan is to spend all of the federal CARES Act funding to help Missourians as they deal with the pandemic.
Of the funding allocated by the House, the largest spending item is $764 million for the state’s efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Other items of note in the spending plan include:
• $140 million for testing, tracing, reporting and other expenses related to mitigating the virus.
• $96.8 million to transfer child support debt intercepted from federal stimulus payments to custodial parents who are due the money.
• $75.7 million for school food service programs that have been extended through the end of December.
• $34 million for assistance to businesses/employees participating in the Shared Work Program.
• $5.1 million in additional funds for ongoing long-term behavioral health effects in both adults and children caused by natural disasters in our state in 2018 and 2019.
• $93 million for ongoing pharmacy expenses in the Medicaid program due to increased utilization during the pandemic.
The supplemental spending plan now requires the Senate’s approval before moving to the governor’s desk. The Senate plans to take up the bill next week.
House approves funding for new witness protection fund
During the first special session called by Gov. Parson, the legislature approved legislation meant to help protect witnesses against violent criminals. With the passage of HB 66, the House created the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund. During the current special session, the House approved $2 million for the fund for the current 2021 fiscal year.
The Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund is meant to strengthen efforts to protect witnesses so they can provide key testimony. It will allow the Department of Public Safety to disburse money from the fund to law enforcement agencies for the purposes of providing for the security of witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The supplemental budget bill approved by the House would allocate $1 million in general revenue and $1 million in federal crime victim funding to the fund. The supplemental budget bill still requires Senate approval for final passage.
Special session expanded to include COVID-19 liability legislation
A week after Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo called on Gov. Mike Parson to expand the scope of the current special session, the governor responded by asking lawmakers to work on COVID-19 liability legislation. Now, legislators who had already returned to Jefferson City to work on a supplemental budget bill will also consider liability protections for health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, schools, churches, and nonprofit organizations, among others.
There are simple steps we can take to support our struggling businesses, as well as the hospitals and health care workers trying to keep Missourians safe. Right now there are numerous small businesses afraid to open because of the threat of litigation tied to COVID-19. Additionally, many of our hospitals and health care professionals are asking us to help them to better be able to do their jobs by passing commonsense COVID-19 liability protections.
As he expanded the call of the session, Parson noted that during the pandemic Missouri’s hospitals and health care providers have altered practices and operations accordingly to respond and provide care to COVID-19 patients. He also pointed out that manufacturers, businesses, and many other entities across the state have modified operations, provided equipment and supplies, and remained open to ensure continued access to basic goods and services for Missouri citizens.
The legislation the governor has asked lawmakers to consider includes three main provisions regarding liability protection:
• Liability protection for health care workers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency
• Products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes, or donates products in direct response to a declared state of emergency
• Premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency
Governor updates operating guidance for Missouri schools
In an effort to provide assistance to the many schools dealing with the large number of students and staff quarantined in recent weeks due to COVID-19 exposure, Gov. Mike Parson has modified Missouri’s K-12 school reopening and operating guidance.
The updated guidance provided by Parson in conjunction with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) would allow proper mask wearing to prevent individuals from being identified as close contacts in K-12 schools that have implemented a mask mandate. In effect, the policy change means that if both individuals at school – the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to the positive case – have masks on and are wearing them correctly, the individual exposed does not need to quarantine.
Parson said the updated guidance is meant to alleviate the significant strain that exists for educators, school leaders, and Missouri families alike as schools deal with large numbers of quarantined individuals. Several County Health Departments across the state have went a step further, working with their local school districts, to implement more flexible covid policies.
Under the updated guidance, exposed individuals should self-monitor for symptoms and stay home at the first sign of illness. They should also continue to wear a mask at all times to further reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus. The person who tests positive for COVID-19 is still required to isolate at home. Additionally, close contacts in K-12 schools should continue to quarantine at home for 14 days if (1) their school does not require students and staff to wear masks, or (2) the mask was not being worn appropriately by either the person diagnosed with COVID-19 or the person who was exposed. Schools that are consistently implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for our students.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!