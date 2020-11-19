Feral hogs a continual problem for farmers

Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!

This past week I had the opportunity to tour and visit with more farmers in Wayne County who are struggling with feral hog damage. I am continually being contacted by landowners who are at their wits end with what they can do and what to do next to save their land from being destroyed.

Agriculture is the number one industry in our state and we are not doing enough to help our farmers. MDC tells me they are making progress with the issue; landowners tell me they have more damage than ever. I feel so sorry for all the farmers whose livelihood is at stake because of this invasive species.

House approves spending bill for Coronavirus Relief Efforts (HB 14)

Called back to Jefferson City by the governor, lawmakers met this week to work on a nearly $1.3 billion supplemental spending plan. Gov. Parson called for the second special session of 2020 to work on a supplemental budget that will provide access to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, which is intended to provide additional resources to respond to COVID-19.