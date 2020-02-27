Fighting for a healthy future

Recently, I visited Washington County Memorial Hospital (WCMH) to meet with hospital leaders and community members who rely on the day-to-day services of the hospital to discuss how to improve access to care and how best to keep costs down for working families. WCMH does an outstanding job providing quality care to their community, but they face many challenges in doing so. They aren’t alone. Many other hospitals and healthcare facilities around southern Missouri face the same challenges, and patients often struggle to get to facilities which can be an hour’s drive away, or more.

This week, I joined a roundtable at Southeast Missouri State University with Governor Parson and President Trump’s head of drug policy Jim Carroll to talk about these challenges as well as the ongoing opioid crisis impacting many small, rural towns. Since 2010, over 100 rural hospitals have closed in the United States, some of them in our area. Rural hospital closures are often associated with an increase in an area’s mortality rate – in short: people die when hospitals close. This is simply unacceptable. The roundtable focused on three key ways for us to continue attacking these issues: workforce development, increasing the number of healthcare professionals that can serve patients in rural areas, and forming partnerships between law enforcement, medical providers, and community organizations to mitigate the impact of opioids in our towns.