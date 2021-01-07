Finally. 2021.

We’re trying to get through it all, and the vaccines are coming. We have every reason to be hopeful, and 2021 will surely be a year of recovery.

But we’re not safe yet. The world we knew is forever changed and even after the virus is defeated, we will have a time of adjustment to face.

What do I wish for the new year? I want to hug again. I want to walk near others in store aisles without turning away and avoiding eye contact. I want to be able to touch surfaces and not feel dirty when I see those surfaces being disinfected after my touch.

I’ve never been much of a “lady who lunches”, but I’d love to have lunch with my friend, Sylvia. It’s been so long.

I want to see school buses full of antsy children, laughing and talking and being children. I can’t wait to hear the drama of the playground that my granddaughter tells me about when she visits—tales of boys who chase and girls who change cliques hourly.

I’d love to go to church and sing the songs I love and shake hands with my “pew neighbors”. I want to be able to share griefs and joys with those in my circle of friends again.