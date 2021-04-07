Finally, spring

Hear that wind? Not too loud — just a pleasant puff of air that slides across your ears like a whisper. Like pursed lips blowing syllables of fresh thoughts that tickle and excite.

Your hair dances at the sound. Tiny strands lead, lifting and flailing against earlobes and eyebrows.

The nape of your neck shivers as tender fingers of gentle gusts twist and tousle the longer hair. Eyelashes wave and wiggle like lazy hula dancers.

Smells of life sail through sunshine and shadow. They drift along thawing rivers and twirl around budding bushes, grabbing snippets of fresh life. And when the air is plump with hints of these telling scents, it scampers closer and offers itself to you.

Your nostrils flare, the hollows of your lungs expand, and you can almost taste the tartness of the odors as they flow inside.

Lift your face to the sky. Sunlight looks different now — or maybe it just shines on different things. Clouds of cottony animals scramble for attention, begging to be pointed to and named.

The breeze gives them wings. They gallop. Swim. Stretch eagerly across a cornflower blue canvas. Your imagination wakes from its dull nap and gasps at what you see.