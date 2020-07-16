First kiss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My brothers decided to have their friend, John Graham, over to spend the night. I was 12 or 13, and he was my first crush. They spent all afternoon in the back yard, and after supper they slunk to my brothers’ bedroom to guffaw and make rude noises. Nasty, mouth-covering-hand snickers oozed under the door frame.

As I sat alone in the living room that night, pretending to watch the Ed Sullivan Show, I prayed that John would come out of my brothers’ room and glance at me. I had my arm slung across the back of the couch, my fuzzy hair flattened firmly against the headrest, and my knobby, scabby knees crossed seductively. I was ready to be noticed.

Halfway through the show, the noises from the bedroom stopped. I sat up quickly, sacrificing my slinky pose. It was important to always HEAR my brothers. Like the rattles on a sidewinder, the sound kept me informed of their location and striking distance. No rattling made me nervous.

Moments later, I saw movement in the dark kitchen just beyond the living room. A lone shadow floated quietly past the refrigerator and into the blackness beyond.

A skinny, white forearm, attached to a bony elbow thrust itself into the light of the living room. The hand crooked an index finger my way, beaconing me to step into the dark.