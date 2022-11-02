Flushed with anxiety

Nothing humbles a person like a clogged toilet. Not a pretty subject, I know. But this unfortunate circumstance is just another common denominator that links us all together in plunging despair.

No matter how famous and rich. Poor and unknown. We all have toilets, and they all betray us at least once in our lives.

Accusations swirl through the air of a home with a clogged toilet. Tempers rise with the water level. The red-faced victim of toilet trauma rushes into the nearest room inhabited by humans and begins the interrogation.

“Okay. Who was in there last?” Faces blanch. Bodies freeze. They hear the faint 'glug' coming from the bathroom and know better than to fess up. But private matters become public. Quirks of personal habits are critiqued. Theories as to the cause of the catastrophe are flung from suspect to suspect, all without facts to back them up.

In the end, the only truth that remains is the inevitable course of action that must follow.

Everybody knows the rules. Clogs are played like the game of tag; the one tapped by fate’s cruel hand is IT. The face of the tagged victim drains of all color. He trudges back to the bathroom, mentally readying himself for what must be done.

Plunging. A yucky word, and so appropriate. Modern technology has neglected to evolve in matters of clog-clearing. A functioning toilet is among the most essential basics of life. And yet, when push comes to shove, the only tools we have to keep things moving are a rubber cup on a stick and arm muscles.

Who needs a space program? Give me plumbing with unlimited flushing power. Priorities, people. Priorities.

We close the bathroom door before we plunge. It’s like a horrible secret we don’t wasn’t leaking out. Heaven forbid anyone know how very human our next few minutes will be. The clog awaits. We grab our plunger in clenched resignation and get to work.

A primal mental surge of self-preservation, much like the one that blocks out the memory of childbirth pain, fills the brain while plunging. Eyes lock on the task at hand, but thoughts swish along other streams. The pogo stick motion of our arms becomes as automatic as a car’s piston action, and we recite a mantra of denial inside our sweaty foreheads.

We are not here. In our bathroom. Leaning over a sludgy mess that we’re sure is not our fault. No… we’re hours into the future. Strutting proudly through life’s daily pace with nary a drop of humanity’s messier moments splotching our appearance.

Nobody will ever know about this. The clog will finally clear, our throne will be reclaimed, and humility will once again hide behind its triple-ply façade.

The sound of rotating waste brings us back to reality. We grab the plunger and jerk it from the toilet like an insane killer suddenly seeing the reality of his hideous crime.

The most important household gadget we own is suddenly a smoking gun that reminds us how much our lives, all hoity-toity and modern, still depend on clear toilets, good plungers, and very human problem-solving skills.