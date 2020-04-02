Focus on God in difficult times

In my most recent column I quoted an expert who said most of us would probably have someone we knew diagnosed with the coronavirus that week. As I write this week’s column, my friend KT is on a respirator fighting for his life. Since I visited him three times before he was diagnosed, I have been quarantined from my family in our basement for the past week and will be tested later today.
My home state of Missouri, as of March 30, has over 1,000 confirmed cases, the US has nearly 141,000, and experts say the actual numbers are much higher. However, there is a growing non-medical crisis too. At a time when record numbers of people were already experiencing chronic loneliness, we are now intentionally isolating ourselves from one another. Those who usually attend support groups are unable to experience the in-person support of fellow-strugglers. Whether we are attending meetings to overcome addictions, or support groups to help us process our grief, on some level all Americans are now separated from our support systems.
In addition, children and spouses who were being abused are now confined with their abusers 24/7. New financial challenges are being faced by millions. Record numbers of students are out of school while an unprecedented number of adults are working from home. Even the diversion of sports is temporarily on hold. Schools and colleges are uncertain whether classes will resume this semester, and seniors wonder about their graduation ceremonies.
A recent article in Time Magazine made the point that we are in the middle of an emotional pandemic too. Lest you think this is an exaggeration, during a recent two-day period in Knox County, Tennessee, nine committed suicide during a 48-hour period; more people than had died from the coronavirus in the state at that time.
During uncertain times we need God more than ever. Moses put it this way, “Lord, through all the generations you have been our home! Before the mountains were born, before you gave birth to the earth and the world, from beginning to end, you are God.” (Psalm 90:1-2, NLT)
Moses made the point that God has always been home base for his people. The final phrase I included says, “from beginning to end you are God.” The original Hebrew reads, “vanishing point, vanishing point, God.” Moses helps us understand that from the vanishing point of history, to the vanishing point of the future, God is the one constant in life. We can rely upon him because he is always with us.
My friend Larry Davies recently wrote about research done by Mary Pasternak. She observed that heart stress is positively impacted by prayer. People’s hearts were monitored as they were being prayed for by others. Pasternak reported that physical changes were easy to observe. When we focus on God our stress levels drop. It is important to remember; we are not facing this current crisis alone — God is with us.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!