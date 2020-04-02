Focus on God in difficult times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In my most recent column I quoted an expert who said most of us would probably have someone we knew diagnosed with the coronavirus that week. As I write this week’s column, my friend KT is on a respirator fighting for his life. Since I visited him three times before he was diagnosed, I have been quarantined from my family in our basement for the past week and will be tested later today.

My home state of Missouri, as of March 30, has over 1,000 confirmed cases, the US has nearly 141,000, and experts say the actual numbers are much higher. However, there is a growing non-medical crisis too. At a time when record numbers of people were already experiencing chronic loneliness, we are now intentionally isolating ourselves from one another. Those who usually attend support groups are unable to experience the in-person support of fellow-strugglers. Whether we are attending meetings to overcome addictions, or support groups to help us process our grief, on some level all Americans are now separated from our support systems.