Focus on the fundamentals in 2021

As the Missouri General Assembly’s 2021 legislative session gets underway, Missouri Farm Bureau is focusing on issues that have long been foundational to its members’ core philosophy. After a 2020 session cut short by COVID-19, our members are optimistic that this year can produce more results for Missouri.

Property rights will again play a leading role in 2021. Eminent domain abuse poses an increasing risk to family farms across Missouri. Despite the hard work of many leaders in the legislature in recent years, eminent domain reform legislation has not been able to pass the Missouri Senate. Protecting the right to own property is fundamental to farming and the American way of life. MOFB will again advocate for reform to protect these rights in 2021.

Rural Missouri needs more investment in infrastructure to remain competitive in today’s economy. The experiences of 2020 laid bare the importance of broadband internet for all citizens. Our river infrastructure and farm-to-market roads are woefully underfunded. We need to repair existing infrastructure and build out the needs of tomorrow so we can remain competitive for years to come.