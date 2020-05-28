Focus on what is good, not bad

The story is humorous on multiple levels. All of us experience confusing moments when we misinterpret what is happening. Our spouse says one thing and we hear something else. Someone gives us a look and we see it as anger when the person was merely frustrated or having a bad day. It is often easy to jump to conclusions or believe the worst.

The Apostle Paul wrote this to the church in Philippi nearly 2,000 years ago. It still relates today. “And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.” (Philippians 4:8, NLT)

Paul is saying that we are to be cautious about making negative assumptions; our focus is to be on what is good, not on what is bad. We are to eagerly celebrate the truth, not quickly latch onto what is negative. There is good and bad around us all the time, but we can choose our focus. Sometimes, like the minister’s widow, our first impressions will be off track. But each of us has the potential despite starting out wrong, to shift our focus to what is positive and good. The question for each of us is whether we will.