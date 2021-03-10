Forgiving federal unemployment overpayments

Dear Friends,

This is our last week before Spring Break — the halfway mark for the 2021 legislative session. At this time, the work can tend to move at a frantic pace as everyone is busy trying to get their legislation to the floor. It’s an unspoken rule that any bills that have not made it out of committee by the time we adjourn for spring break on March 12th have little chance of making it into law this session.

House moves to forgive unemployment overpayments

Thousands of Missourians who received unemployment overpayments would have the federal portion of their debt forgiven under legislation approved this week by the House. The bill would ensure Missourians who received the overpayments non-fraudulently do not have to repay the federal dollars they received.

Because the state’s Department of Labor was inundated with requests for unemployment benefits during the pandemic and was rushing to get payments processed, the department sent out approximately $146 million in unemployment benefits to 46,000 Missourians who didn’t qualify. Those who received the aid went on to spend it on rent, mortgage payments, utilities and other necessities. Months later the state sent notice to these individuals that the aid they received had to be repaid. The average repayment amount was in the thousands of dollars.