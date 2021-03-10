Forgiving federal unemployment overpayments

Dear Friends,
This is our last week before Spring Break — the halfway mark for the 2021 legislative session. At this time, the work can tend to move at a frantic pace as everyone is busy trying to get their legislation to the floor. It’s an unspoken rule that any bills that have not made it out of committee by the time we adjourn for spring break on March 12th have little chance of making it into law this session.
House moves to forgive unemployment overpayments
Thousands of Missourians who received unemployment overpayments would have the federal portion of their debt forgiven under legislation approved this week by the House. The bill would ensure Missourians who received the overpayments non-fraudulently do not have to repay the federal dollars they received.
Because the state’s Department of Labor was inundated with requests for unemployment benefits during the pandemic and was rushing to get payments processed, the department sent out approximately $146 million in unemployment benefits to 46,000 Missourians who didn’t qualify. Those who received the aid went on to spend it on rent, mortgage payments, utilities and other necessities. Months later the state sent notice to these individuals that the aid they received had to be repaid. The average repayment amount was in the thousands of dollars.
The bill passed by the House would instruct the department to waive repayment of the federal portion of the overpayments for those who received them non-fraudulently. If the department determines a recipient received money through fraud, those overpayments would not be waived. Under this bill, the department would still seek repayment of the state portion of the overpayments. However the repayments would be made without interest and without penalties and the department would work out an affordable payment plan with each recipient. In effect, the state portion will end up being a zero interest loan. The bill now moves to the Senate for debate.
My sponsored legislation as of this week...
HB 288 is the small business protection act and has been voted out of committee. It modifies provisions relating to the powers of county health authorities during statewide emergencies. We have added amendments to ensure we try and protect small businesses from arbitrary actions. It now awaits the opportunity to be heard on the House floor.
HB 351 changes laws regarding the ability of counties to issue ordinances in relation to fireworks. It passed through committee with a bipartisan unanimous vote, and in fact, the bill has never had anyone testify against it.
HB 353 modifies provisions relating to the payment of temporary total disability payments. The bill allows payments to be made electronically if that is what the recipient wants. Our current statue only allows payment by a check.
HJR 20 should be brought up on the House floor next week for perfection. Upon voter approval, this proposed Constitutional amendment would require an amendment referred to the people by the General Assembly to achieve a two-thirds vote for passage and an amendment referred to the people by initiative petition to achieve a two-thirds supermajority vote for passage. Amendments referred by the General Assembly will take effect 30 days after the election if approved.
I believe this issue is one of the most important pieces of legislation I have ever filed. Currently, Missouri is one of only 18 states that allow initiative petitions from the people. I am in favor of keeping initiative petitions as an option available to the citizens of our state, but I also believe that a simple majority is not enough to change a document as important as our state’s constitution.
Governor releases vital funding
Because Missouri continues to outpace its projected revenue growth, Gov. Mike Parson recently released nearly $281 million in general revenue restrictions. The released funds will go to a number of state departments including Elementary and Secondary Education, Agriculture, Health and Senior Services, and Social Services. Previously, the governor had restricted approximately $438 million in funding due to the financial impact of COVID-19. By restricting funds, he was working to ensure a balanced budget and to ensure funding was available to combat the virus.
At the time Gov. Parson made his restrictions, Missouri’s unemployment rate was projected to be at approximately 16.3 percent. The state’s unemployment rate is now at 5.8 percent. The state also continues to outpace its economic growth forecast. General revenue collections for the 2021 fiscal year-to-date have increased by 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year with total revenues increasing from $6.08 billion last year to $7.2 billion this year.
The healthy growth in Missouri’s economy prompted the governor to release $38 million in general revenue in October 2020 and then another $119 million in January of this year. With the release of the $281 million Gov. Parson has now released all of the funding that was originally restricted. He stated “Thanks to our balanced approach to COVID-19, Missouri is in a much better position than what was originally projected. Our economy continues to come back strong, and we’re pleased to be able to release the remainder of these funds today.”
The money released includes funding for the following agencies: Department of Elementary and Secondary Education; Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development; Department of Revenue; Office of Administration; Department of Agriculture; Department of Natural Resources; Department of Economic Development; Department of Commerce and Insurance; Department of Labor and Industrial Relations; Department of Public Safety; Department of Corrections; Department of Mental Health; Department of Health and Senior Services; Department of Social Services; and Office of the Attorney General.
State assistance for housing relief
The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) Program provides rent and utility assistance for households who have been impacted by COVID-19. Eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlord or utility provider. Financial assistance includes rent and utility arrears for the period beginning April 2020 and up to 3 months of forward rent and prepaid fuel utility assistance. The tenant must not owe rental arrears beyond any assistance any tenant receives through SAFHR cannot exceed a period of 12 months.
Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional 3 months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and grantee funds are available. The payment of existing housing-related arrears that could result in eviction of an eligible household is prioritized. Assistance must be provided to reduce an eligible household’s rental arrears before the household may receive assistance for future rent payments. Once a household’s rental arrears are reduced, grantees may only commit to providing future assistance for up to three months at a time. Households may reapply for additional assistance at the end of the three-month period if needed and the overall time limit for assistance is not exceeded. For additional information, click https://www.mohousingresources.com/safhr-program-overview
