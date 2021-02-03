Foster, adoptive parent financial support OK'd

He also focused on priorities for 2021: education and workforce development, infrastructure, stronger communities, health care, and government reform. Additionally, the governor expressed his hope that legislation could be passed that will make COVID-19 liability protection and Wayfair funding top priorities this session.

• COVID-19

The governor said he hopes a COVID-19 liability protection bill is the first piece of legislation to hit his desk this session. He said Missouri businesses, manufacturers, health care providers, schools, churches, and many other entities across the state did not hesitate to step up and help their communities in the fight against COVID-19 so none of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to help and must be able to continue serving the public without risk of unnecessary claims.