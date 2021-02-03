Foster, adoptive parent financial support OK'd

The House approved two pieces of legislation that will reduce the financial burden for foster parents and families interested in adopting children.
HB 429 authorizes an income tax deduction for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill will authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if they provide foster care for at least six months. It passed by a vote of 149-0.
HB 430 expands the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to those who adopt special needs children. The bill will continue to give priority to special needs adoptions. It passed by a vote of 155-0.
With the approval of the House of Representatives, the two bills now move to the Missouri Senate for consideration.
2021 State of the State Address
Gov. Mike Parson delivered his 2021 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly last week. While the speech typically takes place in the House Chamber, Gov. Parson gave his address from the Senate Chamber this year to ensure proper social distancing for those in attendance.
During the speech, Gov. Parson highlighted several accomplishments the state has made in combating COVID-19, as well as major successes in infrastructure and workforce development.
He also focused on priorities for 2021: education and workforce development, infrastructure, stronger communities, health care, and government reform. Additionally, the governor expressed his hope that legislation could be passed that will make COVID-19 liability protection and Wayfair funding top priorities this session.
• COVID-19
The governor said he hopes a COVID-19 liability protection bill is the first piece of legislation to hit his desk this session. He said Missouri businesses, manufacturers, health care providers, schools, churches, and many other entities across the state did not hesitate to step up and help their communities in the fight against COVID-19 so none of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to help and must be able to continue serving the public without risk of unnecessary claims.
Gov. Parson highlighted the state’s efforts to help Missourians deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted the state is testing more than 100,000 citizens a week. He also said the state waived nearly 600 statutes and regulations to provide more flexibility and safety for Missourians, distributed $520 million in CARES Act funds to local jurisdictions within 10 days, and helped secure more than $11 billion in low-interest loans for Missouri small businesses. The state has provided Missourians over 22 million gowns, 18 million gloves, 8 million surgical masks, 5 million N95 masks, and 1 million face shields to frontline health care providers. There have now been 400,000 doses of vaccines administered to Missourians.
• Wayfair Legislation
Gov. Parson also wants Wayfair legislation to address the unfair advantage online retailers have over small businesses in Missouri. He said our small businesses, especially in smaller communities, are getting crushed right now because they cannot compete with huge online retailers.
Other policy areas highlighted by the governor include:
• Workforce and Education
Gov. Parson also emphasized the importance of Missouri’s children to the state’s future workforce by announcing the consolidation of several different programs and divisions across state agencies to create a new Office of Childhood.
He proposed fully funding the Foundation Formula for K through 12 and expanding the WorkKeys curriculum to all 57 existing career centers in Missouri.
For college-bound students, the governor called for an increase of more than $13 million for the A+ scholarship program as well as the continued funding for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program.
• Infrastructure
The governor called for major investments in infrastructure, including $6.3 million for shovel-ready projects at Missouri’s established ports and $25 million to fulfill the transportation cost-share program he established in 2019.
He announced his administration will once again seek $5 million to continue expanding and improving broadband services across the state.
Gov. Parson will also seek approval for infrastructure projects at 22 state parks and a one-time expenditure of $100 million to clear the backlog of maintenance projects for state assets, facilities, and buildings.
• Health Care
Gov. Parson proposed spending over $4 million to support telehealth for individuals with developmental disabilities and more than $20 million to establish 50 new community mental health and substance use disorder advocates and six new crisis stabilization centers across the state.
• Government Reform
He is also proposing a pay increase for state employees to help retain and attract quality public servants for the people of Missouri.
