Four Tips For Your Retirement Planning

COVID-19 took a heavy toll on the U.S. economy in 2020, causing millions of job losses and forcing many businesses to close. It also affected lots of retirement plans in the process.

A survey by the Pew Research Center found that 36% of Americans who save regularly are saving less because of the pandemic, and one-third said they’ve had to dip into their retirement savings to pay bills.

This is unsettling news, but as we gratefully flip the calendar to 2021, there is good news. Vaccines for COVID-19 bring hope for a return to a more stable world. The economy has shown signs of recovering. While much economic uncertainty remains in the months ahead, there are some important things you can do in the new year to help your retirement savings:

Customize your budget for life

Adjust your budget and remember to pay yourself first. At a minimum, be sure to have three things within your budget: how much you’re taking in after taxes, how much you’re spending, and how much you’re saving.