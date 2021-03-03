Four ways 2020 might impact your tax return

Last year, we dealt with a lot of unknowns because of the coronavirus situation. Taxes were no exception. From the federal tax deadline being moved up to new legislation being passed, there were loopholes coming at us left and right.

Now that the dust is starting to settle, let’s get some clarity about what we can expect on our 2020 tax returns. That way, we can remain in control and focus our energy on making our financial dreams a reality. Here are four unique situations you need to be aware of:

A 401(k) withdrawal

Maybe you lost your job, or a loved one got sick with COVID-19, and you needed a lot of cash—fast. I hope you didn’t find yourself in this situation, but if you decided to drain your 401(k) to pay for life’s expenses, you need to be aware of the tax implications.

Although the CARES Act did waive the 10% penalty for early 401(k) withdrawals, you will still owe income tax on any money you took out. However, you can avoid paying the IRS if you return the money you withdrew within three years and file for an amended return.1

Here’s what I suggest. As quickly as you can, put that money back in your 401(k). Avoid paying those income taxes and get your future financial dreams back on track.