For most of the summer, we’ve been walking through 1 Thessalonians 2:17-3:10 and considering what Paul says about how we should love each other. (If you missed those articles, it was with a deep affection, a gospel-drive, and an active dedication). However, we had to skip some other great stuff this passage develops, so today, we’re going to start looking at those. Specifically, we’re going to look at what Paul shows us about facing opposition as we strive to live for and love like Jesus.

Let me just cut straight to it. This passage brings up a serious question. Is the suffering in our lives from God or Satan? Paul seems to express both here. Let’s look at a few verses to illustrate.

“But since we were torn away from you, brothers, for a short time, in person not in heart, we endeavored the more eagerly and with great desire to see you face to face, because we wanted to come to you — I, Paul, again and again —but Satan hindered us…. For you yourselves know that we are destined for this. For when we were with you, we kept telling you beforehand that we were to suffer affliction, just as it has come to pass, and just as you know.” 1 Thessalonians 2:17-18 & 3:3b-4 (ESV)

Satan hindered… but this was destined by God? This isn’t anything unique to this passage actually. It comes up all throughout Scripture, so I want to take a few minutes to walk through some implications here. However, I know there is no way I’ll address this as thoroughly as it could be, so let me try to walk us through at least three key thoughts about this balance.

1. Even Our Suffering Isn’t Outside of His Hands. Look at Acts 4:27-28: “...Truly in this city there were gathered together against Your holy servant Jesus, whom You anointed, both Herod and Pontius Pilate, along with the Gentiles and the peoples of Israel, to do whatever Your hand and Your plan had predestined to take place.”

Undeniably, the crucifixion of Jesus — the public murder of the most innocent man who ever lived — was an objectively terrible act. And this was accomplished at the hands of real people. Sin was on full display in their lives, and they were responsible for their action. Nonetheless, Jesus’ death was also part of God’s plan. Without it, we would never experience His salvation. This was something the disciples learned clearly after His resurrection: even when things seem completely out of our hands, when wickedness seems to be winning, Jesus remains 100% in control.

This is true of Paul’s situation, and it is true in your life as well. There is nothing outside of God’s control. No matter how broken things look right now, you can trust the sovereignty of the all-powerful, all-loving God.

2. What Satan Intends For Evil God Can Use For Our Good. Check out 2 Corinthians 12:7-9: “So to keep me from becoming conceited because of the surpassing greatness of the revelations, a thorn was given me in the flesh, a messenger of Satan to harass me, to keep me from becoming conceited. Three times I pleaded with the Lord about this, that it should leave me. But He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”

Whatever this thorn in his flesh was (oh, and speculations abound!), Paul called it a messenger of Satan. Clearly, as Satan’s intentions are to turn us away from God, this was meant, at least at one level, to divert Paul’s focus. However, what did God use it for? To keep him humble, to remind him of his need, so he wouldn’t miss out on all Jesus had in store. This wasn’t the plan of Satan, but it 100% was the purpose of God.

3. God’s Correction And Testing Are A Sign Of His Love. Look at Hebrews 12:6. “For the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and chastises every son whom he receives.” Hebrews 12:6

Sometimes, suffering is correction because we’re sinners who need to be corrected. Ultimately, we know there is no condemnation for those who are in Christ (Romans 8:1), so the end result of this is meant to strengthen our faith and draw us near to Him…for our good. Nonetheless, even when opposition isn’t God’s discipline, it still gives us an opportunity to draw closer to Jesus and learn more about walking with Him.

So, what is all this teaching us about facing opposition? First and foremost, when it comes, remember God is still in control. Absolutely nothing, not even Satan himself, changes that!

