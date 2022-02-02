Fruit frustration

The Chiquita Banana Senorita danced across our TV screens with a headdress of bright bananas that brought to mind vibrant sunshine and dazzling smiley faces of vivid yellow.

We could almost taste the ripe goodness, and the flavor was fantastic.

Nat King Cole’s Banana Boat song gave us all the cheery reassurance that the Tally Man was coming to tally his ripe bananas so those wonderful clusters of yellow could be boxed and shipped.

We thought we’d always have yellow bananas…

When the Tally Man tallies those bananas in the plantation field now, he must have color blindness and cataracts. They are not ripe and they are not yellow.

They are grass green. As green as the swirls on a psychedelic Peter Max poster. And hard enough to hammer nails.

I know they have to travel here from far away, but you would think they’d color up a bit on the way to our shores. I imagine them traveling on a slow boat, boxes swaying with the tides in sunny stacks along the deck.

But they’re probably flown here. Whatever.

When they arrive, trucks haul them to their destinations, mindless of the misrepresentation they’re transporting.

The grocery store flings them onto their perch, and — parakeet green — they look nothing like the photos that announce their price tacked above them.

Every week, I hope for something to change in the Banana World at my local store. I round the corner toward the produce and peer excitedly toward the huge case in the center aisle.

My heart immediately sinks — again. Green bananas are arranged in neat rows; a hypocritical choir of immature, slightly-curled fruits, trying to convince the world that they’re bananas.

If I’m a banana snob, my mother is to blame. And though Mom’s perfect banana may have been a thing of questionable beauty, it boasted sweet, sweet flavor that I have come to expect from bananas.

I grew up eating the bananas no one else would buy. We were the family who bought the “overripe” bananas — the ones shoved into paper bags and priced to sell.

The aroma of that bag of bananas permeated the car on the way home; that meant they were ready for immediate (and quick) eating. These were the orphans of the bunches. Single bananas with squishy middles, bananas whose peels had split apart at the seams, fruit with what we lovingly called “freckles” dotting its length.

Their colors were a kaleidoscope of hues ranging from orangey-yellow to mud-puddle brown. We knew they were ripe and we knew they would taste great; we each selected our banana based on the feel of the fruit in our fingers.

A soft place or two was to be expected…that was collateral damage we exchanged for cost. And a few in the bottom of the bag were only good for banana bread.

But that perfect banana. It was there.

Mom taught us to scoop out the “bad places” with digging digits and to break our bananas in sections to see any flaws in the middle. The top and bottom tips were squished off to leave behind a log of pure heaven. We ate our treats with the excitement and joy only large families with small budgets understand.

So now, I guess I’m spoiled. I want ripe bananas. I expect at least yellow bananas. And I pray for a few “freckles” to wink my way.

Yesterday, the green bananas I’d bought a few days ago sit on the counter. They’re still green. I will wait as long as it takes.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robingarrisonleach@gmail.com.

