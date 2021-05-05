Funding OK'd for capital improvement projects

The bill creates a Class E felony called “Caller Identification Spoofing.” It will be a crime if a person places a call knowing that false information was entered into a caller ID service with the intent to deceive, defraud, or mislead the recipient of the call. Any victim of call spoofing will be able to recover punitive damages against the caller in an amount up to $5,000 per call. Additionally, the Attorney General will be empowered to initiate legal proceedings or intervene in legal proceedings on behalf of victims. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Bills sent to the Senate

HB 443 authorizes county commissions to use a portion of the principal of cemetery trust funds for the support and maintenance of cemeteries when the net interest income of the fund is insufficient. Because of wording in existing cemetery charters, many cemeteries have large principal balances that they cannot have access to, even for mowing. This bill also adds the definition of "human and pet cemetery" to the provisions relating to cemeteries in the state, which allows for the creation of cemeteries in which both human remains and the remains of other creatures could be interred and memorialized at the discretion of the lot holder and according to the rules of the human and pet cemetery.