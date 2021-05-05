Funding OK'd for capital improvement projects

Dear Friends,
House approved funding bills for capital improvement projects (HB 17, HB 18, and HB 19)
Members of the Missouri House took time this past week to approve three bills that will provide vital funding to capital improvement projects around the state. The nearly $773 million in funding contained in the three bills allows for new construction and repair work at state parks, four-year universities, community colleges, and state-owned facilities.
HB 17 & HB 18 reappropriate $230 and $312 million respectively, for maintenance, repair, and capital improvements, and construction for several state-owned facilities including for the Missouri School for the Blind, several state parks and other historic sites, veterans’ homes and cemeteries, the Fulton State Hospital, Missouri State Highway Patrol facilities, and Missouri National Guard facilities. These are projects that have been approved in past years that are ongoing, and that must be reauthorized and re-appropriated in order to complete the projects.
HB 19 allocates $231 million to be used for capital improvement and construction projects in the state.
I am very pleased to announce to my constituents in House District 116, I was able to help get funding added to the 2022 state budget to expand technical education in Perryville and at the Mineral Area College Campus in Park Hills. Each location will receive $5 million towards the construction of a new technical training center! This will be an extraordinary benefit to the citizens in our region of the state.
Additionally, the bill appropriates $18 million for maintenance and repairs at Missouri’s 12 community colleges, $50 million for the state’s four-year universities, $15 million for a new veterinary medicine diagnostic laboratory at the University of Missouri-Columbia, $4.6 million for Truman State University for a center for the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities. Lincoln University will receive $4 million to expand facilities for nursing education and Missouri Southern State University will receive $2.5 million to repair and maintain the Taylor Performing Arts Center. Finally, $9 million is budgeted for improvements for the State Capitol Building.
Now that all three bills have passed the Missouri House they are now being considered in the Senate.
My House bills continue to progress through the legislative system
HB 447 designates the St. Louis Arch as Missouri’s official state monument. This bill was the brainchild of Mrs. Janis Chatman, elementary art teacher, and her students in the Farmington R-7 School District.
After exhaustive research they discovered Missouri does not have an official monument. They asked me to file a bill which continues to progress through the legislative system. Due to the short time remaining in this session in addition to filing it as a stand-alone bill I have also attached it as an amendment to HB 894 and SB 72. My stand-alone bill will have a final vote on Monday and then go to the senate. HB 894 will also be heard on the House floor on Monday. SB 72 is waiting to be put on the calendar but has passed all senate committee and floor votes and has the best chance to be signed by the governor and become law.
HB 834 after making it all the way through the House I presented my prescription drug bill to the senate’s Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee and I am now waiting for it to be put on their calendar for debate. This bill places transparency on Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBM’s) who manage prescription drug programs for corporations and the government in order to reduce their employee’s medicine prices. It has been discovered, however, PBM’s have partnered with insurance companies and national retail pharmacies and have actually been raising the cost of prescription drugs for consumers. My bill is designed to reduce drug costs, particularly for those taking life savings medicines.
House approved bill to crack down on call spoofers (HB 242)
Members of the Missouri House took action this week to protect vulnerable Missourians from predatory callers who hide their identities. The bill establishes the "Caller ID Anti-Spoofing Act." Spoofing happens when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency the individual they are calling may already know and trust. Spoofers use scam scripts to try to steal money or valuable personal information, which can be used in fraudulent activity.
The bill creates a Class E felony called “Caller Identification Spoofing.” It will be a crime if a person places a call knowing that false information was entered into a caller ID service with the intent to deceive, defraud, or mislead the recipient of the call. Any victim of call spoofing will be able to recover punitive damages against the caller in an amount up to $5,000 per call. Additionally, the Attorney General will be empowered to initiate legal proceedings or intervene in legal proceedings on behalf of victims. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Bills sent to the Senate
HB 443 authorizes county commissions to use a portion of the principal of cemetery trust funds for the support and maintenance of cemeteries when the net interest income of the fund is insufficient. Because of wording in existing cemetery charters, many cemeteries have large principal balances that they cannot have access to, even for mowing. This bill also adds the definition of "human and pet cemetery" to the provisions relating to cemeteries in the state, which allows for the creation of cemeteries in which both human remains and the remains of other creatures could be interred and memorialized at the discretion of the lot holder and according to the rules of the human and pet cemetery.
HB 1061 allows store front consumer-based retail establishments located in any third or fourth class county to qualify for benefits under the Missouri Works Program. Currently the Missouri Works Program is only for manufacturing, however, many rural communities do not have manufacturing businesses so this bill opens the program up for retail trade businesses in rural communities.
HB 508 modifies provisions relating to feral swine. Currently, any person who knowingly or recklessly releases any swine to live in the wild or possesses or transports certain live wild boar without a permit from the Department of Agriculture is guilty of a class A misdemeanor. This bill changes the penalties to a class E felony. The bill also changes the term "feral hog" to "feral swine" and specifies that any person who kills a feral swine without the consent of the landowner or is not in compliance with state regulations is guilty of a class A misdemeanor.
Feral swine cause destruction to property and crops and are a threat to the two largest industries in the state, agriculture and outdoor recreation. People have released hogs either due to economic downturn or for sport and there is very little to deter them from doing it. This bill will increase the penalty, which is intended to deter people from releasing hogs.
Bills sent to conference
HBs 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 – Missouri House members have asked the Senate for a conference to discuss a majority of appropriations bills that make up the Fiscal Year 2022 State Operating Budget. The House’s spending plan appropriates $32 billion in funding while the Senate budget includes $35.1 billion in spending. Constitutionally, the two chambers must agree to a final version of the budget by May 7.
REAL ID deadline extended
Missourians who plan to fly this year received good news this week from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who extended the deadline for obtaining a REAL ID-compliant identification card. Missourians were facing a deadline of Oct. 1 of this year, but the department announced week the deadline has been pushed to May 3, 2023.
Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will be required to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable DHS said the form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.
The extension was granted because the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted states ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity. Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is a top priority. The new REAL ID enforcement deadline gives states time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents they will have compliant licenses or identification cards.
While the deadline has been extended, the Missouri Department of Revenue will continue to inform Missourians about the REAL ID mandate. All Missourians are invited to attend a public webinar being held on Wednesday, May 5. For more information and to register, anyone interested can visit dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-information/.
Utility assistance program expanded to help Missourians pay energy bills
Missourians needing financial assistance to pay their heating bills received good news. Governor Mike Parson announced the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Energy Assistance (EA) Program is extending qualified heating bill payments through May 31, 2021. Eligibility for the program is also expanding.
The program has been available to Missouri families with incomes up to 135 percent of the federal poverty level. It will now include Missouri households with an income of up to 60 percent of the State Median Income. The change allows a family of four with an income of up to $51,021 to receive benefits. Previously, the income limit for a family of four was $35,364.
In addition, eligibility for both the heating and cooling programs are expanding from Missouri households with incomes up to 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Level to include Missouri households with an income of up to 60 percent of State Median Income (SMI). This change will now allow a family of four with an annual income of up to $51,021 to receive benefits compared to an annual income of $35,364.
Governor Parson said, “Missourians have spent a lot more time at home due to COVID-19, especially those learning and working remotely, which has caused some families to have higher than normal energy bills. Expanding the current LIHEAP Energy Assistance heating program and the income eligibility for this year’s heating and cooling programs will help relieve more families of this financial strain.”
In addition to meeting the income criteria, households must also meet the following criteria to qualify:
• Be responsible for paying home heating costs
• Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments
• All household members must be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence
Missourians interested in learning more about the program can visit https://mydss.mo.gov/energy-assistance or call 1-855-373-4636.
Senate bills approved
SB 37 repeals provisions of law that give the Department of Agriculture oversight over standards relating to anhydrous ammonia and authorizes the Air Conservation Commission to adopt, promulgate, amend, and repeal rules and regulations. The bill will reduce regulations on retailers of anhydrous ammonia by consolidating all regulations within the Department of Natural Resources. The House added several amendments to the bill that authorizes a tax credit for the sale of biodiesel fuel, extends the sunset for the Wood Energy Producer Tax Credit, the Meat Processing Facility Investment Tax Credit, and the Rolling Stock Tax Credit, modifies the Family Farm Livestock Program, and extends a pilot program that allows recipients to use SNAP funds at local farmers’ markets. The bill now heads back to the Senate.
2019 and 2020 MAC Men’s Cross Country National Champions!
Special visitors to the State Capitol on Wednesday. Representative Mike Henderson and I had the pleasure of introducing the National Champion Cross Country Team to the House Members and to also present them with a House Resolution congratulating them on their 2nd National First Place Championship in Men’s Cross Country. Thank you to Dr. Joe Gilgour for bringing the team to the State Capitol — congratulation to all of you!
Thank you for the honor to serve as your state representative for the 116th District.