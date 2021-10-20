Gas tax to increase but refunds will be available

Dear Friends,

On Oct. 1st, Missouri's gas tax went into effect for the first time in 25 years, but Missourians who don't want to pay the increase have a way to opt out. The gas tax increase became law when Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 262.

The tax increased 2.5 cents October first, with more incremental increases every July 1 until it reaches a total increase of 12.5 cents in 2025 when it will finally expire. The Department of Transportation estimates the increase, when fully implemented, will generate another $460 million annually, meant exclusively for repairing the state's roads and bridges.

Those who don't want to pay the increase can apply for a refund. The Department of Revenue will provide a form for applicants to fill out, either digitally or by paper copy, by the time applications can be accepted between July 1 and Sept. 30 of next year.

Fuel purchased in Missouri for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds is eligible for a refund of this new tax. Missourians wanting a refund simply need to save their fuel receipts, in case they are audited by the Department of Revenue, and then fill out the form.