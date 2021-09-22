General Assembly convenes for annual veto session

Dear Friends,
Members of the House and Senate returned to the State Capitol Building this past week for the annual veto session. The Missouri Constitution requires the General Assembly to meet each year in September to consider bills that were vetoed by the governor. While in veto session, legislators have either sustain the governor’s veto or override the vetoes, if we obtain two-thirds majorities in each chamber, to support the motion.
For the 2021 veto session, members of the House and Senate had three vetoed House Bills and one vetoed Senate Bill to consider, as well as line-item vetoes in 12 appropriations bills. While House members did not attempt overrides on any of the non-appropriations bills vetoed by the governor, members did override three of his line-item vetoes.
By a vote of 152-2, House members approved an override motion for the governor’s veto of $150,000 in funding contained in HB 4. The funds were appropriated by the legislature to reimburse legal costs for wedding venues that had fought the Missouri Department of Revenue over a sales tax error. House members promised we would do the right thing. Our bipartisan vote sent a message that we’re going to stand up for our citizens.
House members also overwhelmingly supported the override of a line-item veto of $2.1 million in funding contained in HB 11 by supporting the motion by a vote of 151-3. The funding was appropriated by the General Assembly to provide a three percent pay increase for Children’s Division case workers and supervisors.
By a vote of 150-3, the House approved the override motion for the line-item veto contained in HB 12. The governor had vetoed $300,000 in funding contained in the bill that was appropriated for a task force to fight child sex abuse in Lincoln County. The funds are to be utilized to hire additional investigators and staff to handle the large number of abuse cases in the county.
Lincoln County is Missouri’s highest ranked county for crimes against children and action is needed to prevent additional physical and sexual abuse. While the House approved the override motions with strong majorities, the veto overrides were not approved by the Senate, therefore, the governor’s vetoes will stand.
In the history of the state, the legislature has successfully overridden 119 vetoes. Of those overrides, 49 have been on budget line-items and 70 have been on non-appropriations bills. Prior to the administration of Gov. Jay Nixon, veto overrides had been extremely rare with the legislature completing a total of only 22 overrides in its history. During Nixon’s eight years in office, the number of veto overrides increased dramatically as the Missouri General Assembly overrode 97 of his vetoes.
Republican House members ask President Biden to provide legal justification for his vaccine mandate
House members submitted a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to provide his legal justification for his proposed vaccine mandate for private businesses. The letter signed by the House Republican Caucus, refers to the President’s directive as “an egregious overreach of federal authority” and as “blatantly unconstitutional.” There is no legal precedent or constitutional authority granted to the President that allows him to trample on the constitutional rights of Americans.
The letter notes the U.S. Constitution limits the power of the federal government and protects the authority of states to enact laws to provide for the public health. It also cites case law and legal precedent to support the position that the U.S. Supreme Court has never allowed the federal government to usurp the powers of the states when it comes to public health.
Rep. Dean Plocher selected to lead the Missouri House of Representatives in 2023
This week the members of the House Majority Caucus unanimously selected State Representative Dean Plocher to serve as the next Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives. For the upcoming session, Plocher will continue his current role as Majority Floor Leader and serve as the speaker designee. For the 2023 session, the full body will have the opportunity to officially elect Plocher to the position of Speaker of the House.
Plocher was first elected to the House of Representatives in a Special Election in November 2015, and represents Chesterfield, Country Life Acres, Crystal Lake Park, Des Peres, Frontenac, Huntleigh, Kirkwood, Ladue, and Town and Country in St. Louis County. Rep. Plocher received his B.A. in Political Science from Middlebury College, where he was a four-year letter winner in football. Following Middlebury, Plocher worked in the financial management industry for Franklin Resources, Inc. He earned his J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law where he also was awarded a Certificate in International and Comparative Law.
In addition to his legislative duties, Plocher is a practicing attorney, managing his own law firm in Clayton, Missouri. Plocher lives in Des Peres with his wife Rebecca, and their two children.
I was privileged to be the first House member to come out in support of Speaker Elect Plocher last session. In him, I recognized he had exemplary leadership qualities and I could see his dedication to the cause of leaving Missouri better than when we arrived. The work the House performs is both challenging and important. Missourians expect commonsense bills to be passed that protect our freedoms and preserve the Missouri values that have made our state so great. Speaker Elect Dean Plocher is well prepared to lead us in those endeavors!
Lawmakers consider voter integrity safeguards
The House Elections and Elected Officials Committee met this week to discuss possible changes to the state’s elections process that keeps voting secure and accurate in upcoming elections. The goal is to protect the integrity of the elections process while also ensuring no voter is turned away from the ballot box.
Legislative safeguards would include:
• Photo ID requirements for in-person voting coupled with strong ID requirements for absentee voting.
• Using hand-marked paper ballots rather than electronic voting machines.
• Enacting legislation, with the necessary funding included, that would allow the secretary of state to audit election results.
• Procedures to limit the handling of cast ballots by election authorities and eliminate the curing of absentee ballots.
• Requirements for election authorities to maintain accurate, up-to-date voter rolls and withhold funding if necessary for noncompliance and allow the secretary of state’s office to audit the list of registered voters for accuracy and accountability.
• Physical cybersecurity testing at the local level by the secretary of state’s office or authorized party that includes penetration testing of vendor machines, programs and systems.
• Election equipment that is not capable of internet connectivity to avoid the possibility of electronic manipulation.
• Disallowing election law or rule changes less than 26 weeks prior to a presidential election.
• Elimination of third-party compensation for those who solicit voter registrations.
In-person voting with a photo ID makes it difficult to manipulate the system and easier to identify fraud and hand-marked paper ballots and using equipment that is not capable of being connected to the internet makes voting less susceptible to suspicion and therefore, increases voter confidence and turnout. Having defined parameters for running good elections makes it clear to voters after the election that the system worked and therefore they can have confidence in the results.
Johnny Morris inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians
Lawmakers and guests gathered in the House Chamber this past week to recognize one of the state’s greatest entrepreneurs and conservationists. Bass Pro CEO Johnny Morris was selected for induction into the Hall of Famous Missourians.
Morris, who is from Springfield, MO, began selling fishing tackle in 1972 out of the back of his father’s store. He went on to become a visionary and influential retailer. Bass Pro Shops now has 200 retail stores and marine centers across the nation, and welcomes more than 200 million visitors annually. Morris also revolutionized the marine industry with Tracker boats, which are the best-selling fishing boats in the country. A leading conservationist as well, Morris has received the National Audubon Society’s Audubon Medal for his lifelong efforts to protect wildlife habitat and connect more people to the great outdoors.
With the induction ceremony, a bust of Morris will now reside in the Hall of Famous Missourians, which is located in the third floor Rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol, between the House and Senate chambers. To view the busts of all famous Missourians, click here.
My best to all of you!
Rep. Dale Wright