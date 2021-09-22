General Assembly convenes for annual veto session

By a vote of 150-3, the House approved the override motion for the line-item veto contained in HB 12. The governor had vetoed $300,000 in funding contained in the bill that was appropriated for a task force to fight child sex abuse in Lincoln County. The funds are to be utilized to hire additional investigators and staff to handle the large number of abuse cases in the county.

Lincoln County is Missouri’s highest ranked county for crimes against children and action is needed to prevent additional physical and sexual abuse. While the House approved the override motions with strong majorities, the veto overrides were not approved by the Senate, therefore, the governor’s vetoes will stand.

In the history of the state, the legislature has successfully overridden 119 vetoes. Of those overrides, 49 have been on budget line-items and 70 have been on non-appropriations bills. Prior to the administration of Gov. Jay Nixon, veto overrides had been extremely rare with the legislature completing a total of only 22 overrides in its history. During Nixon’s eight years in office, the number of veto overrides increased dramatically as the Missouri General Assembly overrode 97 of his vetoes.

Republican House members ask President Biden to provide legal justification for his vaccine mandate