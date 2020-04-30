Getting southern Missouri back to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week, I held a call with over 50 of our local leaders from across southern Missouri to discuss plans for reopening our area’s economy. I believe that the best government is the one that’s closest to the people, which is why it was critical to brainstorm with them on ways to restart southern Missouri in the coming days.

In addition, I have also been in contact with Governor Parson and President Trump about how we can get rural America and southern Missouri back to work and lead the country’s reopening efforts. I fully believe that our rural communities can serve as the example to the rest of Missouri and the other states about how to get people back to work. Our country was founded on personal choice and liberty, and those same values are going to power southern Missouri’s economy back to full force quickly and safely. We must continue to arm individuals with all of the information they need about the coronavirus and empower them to make the best decisions for their families and livelihood.