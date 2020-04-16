Glimmers of hope despite pandemic

On Wednesday, the Task Force said we are starting to see “glimmers of hope” in our fight against the coronavirus. This optimism is based on updated data, which shows there are declining hospitalization and infection rates around the country. There was also a new projection from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle. The report expects the death toll from this coronavirus outbreak to be around 60,000. While no death from this disease is an acceptable outcome, these updated estimates are truly astonishing considering initial death toll projections went as high as 2.2 million Americans.

These glimmers of hope are the direct result of the hard work done by the American people. Our country has seen a precipitous drop in the projected death toll because of the strong public response; people across this country who are heeding the advice of their local officials to help slow the spread of the virus. The Trump Administration has supported the American people’s efforts by empowering those local decision-makers and also providing strong executive leadership when it’s needed most.