Go light your world

Much of the news is anything but encouraging. There is a lot of political tension. The Republicans claim the Democrats are taking the country off the political rails to the left and the Democrats say the Republicans are taking America off a right-wing cliff. Anyone watching the recent presidential debate could easily see that President Trump and Vice President Biden are not merely proposing different policies, the two seem to despise one another.

On a different front, Hurricane Delta has currently taken four lives and left hundreds of thousands without power. We are approaching 8 million cases of the coronavirus in the US and 215,000 deaths. This year California wildfires have killed 30 and destroyed more than 7,000 buildings.

It is easy to conclude that nothing positive is happening in our world. However, wonderful things are taking place all the time. For instance, I recently read in Dr. Jim Denison’s Daily Article about Lane Unhjem, a farmer near Crosby, North Dakota, who had his combine catch on fire. As he fought to save his farm equipment, Unhjem went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. At the very moment he desperately needed to harvest his crops, he was confined to bed.