God can bring good from bad

In, The One Year Book of Amazing Stories, Robert Peterson tells the story of Michael, a young man whose dreams were destined to change the world. Any honest person knew a Southern black baby would not be given a fair chance. Despite that, Michael’s preacher father believed the boy was a gift from God. That he began college at age 15 shows his giftedness.

Although Michael was blessed with great talent, he was not exempt from the South’s rampant racism. When a white friend invited him over to play, the child’s mother chased him away and screamed at her son for bringing a “colored boy” home. Experiences like this one eventually prompted Michael to decide his father’s God was not his God. He wrote the Bible off as a myth and decided to quit attending church.

When he announced he would attend seminary, almost everyone was shocked. However, Michael was not destined to become a typical pastor. He used his intelligence and faith to attack the racism of the old South. He organized bus boycotts and peaceful protests to change the segregation and racial hatred of his day. When bigoted sheriffs unleashed police dogs on protestors, he taught his followers to respond by saying, “Throw us in jail, and we will still love you… Beat us and leave us half dead, and we shall still love you. But be ye assured that we will wear you down by our capacity to suffer.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}