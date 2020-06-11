God creates beauty from brokenness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most of us remember where we were when we heard a plane had flown into the first tower on 9-11. The same is true for the assassinations of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, and Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968. Turning points exist for every generation, times when events change history.

An earlier generation had its monumental moment, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. That event changed history when it forced the U.S. into World War II. President Franklin Roosevelt called it “a date which will live in infamy.” Roosevelt did more than talk; he promoted Admiral Chester Nimitz to Commander of the Pacific Fleet. Nimitz arrived in Hawaii on Christmas Eve to assume command.

On Christmas he was given a boat tour of the devastation. As the boat returned to dock, his young pilot asked, “Well Admiral, what do you think after seeing all this destruction?” Nimitz surprised the young man by saying, “The Japanese made three of the biggest mistakes an attack force could ever make, or God was taking care of America...”

When asked for an explanation, Nimitz explained that by attacking on a Sunday morning when 90% of the crew was ashore, the number of sailors lost was 3,800. If the ships had been lured to sea and sunk, our losses would have likely been 38,000.