God honors perseverance

I recently watched a YouTube clip from an old Donnie and Marie talk show which originally aired May 23, 2000. In the show Donny told of how he had sung the National Anthem at a Dodgers-Braves game earlier that year.

Knowing 40,000 fans were in the stands and the game was being broadcast to millions more, Osmond was understandably nervous. He heard the announcer say, "Ladies and gentlemen, here to sing the National Anthem is Donnie Osmond." As he stepped onto the field the stadium erupted with boos.

Osmond immediately began asking, "what did I do, I haven't even sung a note and they're booing me?" Despite his confusion and fear, he walked to the microphone amidst taunts of, "You stink!" "Get off the field!" "Nobody likes you!"

He did not know what to do but decided that since he was there to sing the National Anthem, he would. As he began, fans booed even louder! He had no idea why and admitted he expected people to begin throwing things at him any minute.

You can watch the clip for yourself here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1oYYGhrqv