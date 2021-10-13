God in the shadows

Many amazing events have occurred in history which defy the odds of being merely coincidence. Several years ago, I read Rick Beyer’s fascinating book, The Greatest Presidential Stories Never Told. Based on the title, my wife knew I would enjoy the book and gave it to me as a Christmas gift. Today I want to share one of the incredible stories Beyer told.

The nation’s first presidential assassination attempt took place on Jan. 30, 1835. Richard Lawrence tried to kill President Andrew Jackson. He began tracking Jackson and bought not one, but two pistols before deciding to kill the president at a funeral. His was forced to change his plan when he could not get close enough to shoot the president during the service.

However, as Jackson left, Lawrence hid near a pillar where he knew the president would pass. As he walked by, the would-be assassin stepped out from behind a column and pulled the trigger of his first pistol.

Historians say he was so close he could not have missed, but the pistol misfired. When Jackson realized what was happening he raised his cane and lunged at his attacker. Undeterred, Lawrence pulled out his second pistol and this time at point blank range pulled the trigger. Unbelievably, it also misfired. A naval officer wrestled Lawrence to the ground and the assassination attempt was thwarted.