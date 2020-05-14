God is always present with us

I love stories that illustrate how God often works in unusual ways. In the June 2007 issue of Guidepost Magazine, Elise Seyfried shared an amazing story about her Grandmother Rose that revealed God’s perfect intervention in her family’s life.
Grandma Rose had Alzheimer’s disease. As her memory faded, she began to repeatedly ask about each grandchild. Her family understood that it was her enduring love which prompted her non-stop questions, but it was still difficult to watch the once vibrant woman lose her memory.
Then, another tragedy struck, Grandma Rose’s 23-year-old granddaughter Maureen died in a car accident. The entire family was devastated, and Maureen’s mother was especially overwhelmed.
After much deliberation, the family decided not to tell Grandma Rose. She would not remember the details anyway, and the thought of having to repeat the story over and over was simply too much. However, there remained the question of what to say when she asked about Maureen, which everyone knew she would.
When Maureen’s mother visited, she did her best to put on a happy face. Grandma Rose wanted to know how Elise was doing. Her daughter said, “She’s well, she and her husband Steve live near Philadelphia.” “And Carolyn?” “Doing well, Mom. She’s still living in Atlanta.”
She braced herself for the question she knew was coming next, but it did not. Instead, Grandma Rose paused for a moment and then more alert than she had been in years said, “Dear, Maureen needs you to stop crying. She’s in a happier place now, except that she’s worried about all of you. Maureen loves you so much. Please let her go.”
How did she know? Even if someone had told Rose about Marueen’s accident it is highly unlikely she would have remembered. Yet, in the moment they least expected it, but most needed it, Grandma Rose brought comfort to her family.
I cannot fully explain why God allows bad things to happen to good people. No one knows quite what to say to families when someone 23-years-old dies. However, I do know God is always with us and wants to help in our times of greatest need. Scripture says it this way, “…God has said, ‘I will never fail you. I will never abandon you.’” (Hebrews 13:5, NLT)
God never promised that he would shield us from difficult days, but he has promised we will not face them alone. Though we may not always see him when our heart is breaking, he has promised to be with us. He may use the gentle touch of a neighbor or the perceptive words of a grandmother with Alzheimer’s Disease. Though God’s presence may not always be obvious, he is with us no matter the challenge we are facing.
