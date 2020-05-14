God is always present with us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I love stories that illustrate how God often works in unusual ways. In the June 2007 issue of Guidepost Magazine, Elise Seyfried shared an amazing story about her Grandmother Rose that revealed God’s perfect intervention in her family’s life.

Grandma Rose had Alzheimer’s disease. As her memory faded, she began to repeatedly ask about each grandchild. Her family understood that it was her enduring love which prompted her non-stop questions, but it was still difficult to watch the once vibrant woman lose her memory.

Then, another tragedy struck, Grandma Rose’s 23-year-old granddaughter Maureen died in a car accident. The entire family was devastated, and Maureen’s mother was especially overwhelmed.

After much deliberation, the family decided not to tell Grandma Rose. She would not remember the details anyway, and the thought of having to repeat the story over and over was simply too much. However, there remained the question of what to say when she asked about Maureen, which everyone knew she would.

When Maureen’s mother visited, she did her best to put on a happy face. Grandma Rose wanted to know how Elise was doing. Her daughter said, “She’s well, she and her husband Steve live near Philadelphia.” “And Carolyn?” “Doing well, Mom. She’s still living in Atlanta.”