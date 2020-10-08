God leaves nothing unfinished

Glen Packiam wrote a devotional for the October 5 Our Daily Bread in which he recalls being asked as a child, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” His answer would often change. At various times he wanted to be a doctor, a firefighter, a mission-ary, a worship leader, or a physicist. At one point he even wanted to be MacGyver, his favorite television character.

Packiam now has four children of his own. As a parent his perspective is quite different from when he was a child. He sometimes reflects on the fact that it can be dif-ficult for his children when they are asked about their future job plans. The dad ob-serves, “There are times when I want to say, ‘I know what you’ll be great at!’” Parents fre-quently see more in their children than the youngsters see in themselves.

We sometimes see untapped potential in our children, friends and co-workers. The Apostle Paul was blessed by the believers in Philippi and told them he thanked God every time he thought about them. (Philippians 1:3) He saw great promise in them and prayed for them.