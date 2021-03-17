God loves to help

Later this year I will celebrate 40 years as a pastor. Most of what I have observed during my years of ministry cannot be characterized as miraculous. I have witnessed people who find great hope in their faith even though they have not arrived at full spiritual maturity. I am eager to share that my faith has enriched by life, but must also admit it has not made me perfect.

However, I have been privileged to observe a few moments when God worked in ways which are miraculous. One of these happened to my friend RC last week. RC told me how he was walking through his house when he felt a sudden overwhelming urge to pray for his family. There was no specific family member in his mind but he sensed prayer was urgently needed at that very moment. The feeling was so intense he immediately dropped to his knees and prayed for whomever it was in the family who needed Gods’ help at that precise moment.

Only later did he learn his daughter-in-law and two young grandchildren had been traveling down an interstate at 75 miles-per-hour when the driver on their left apparently realized he was about to pass his exit and turned directly into their path. RC’s daughter-in-law reacted in an instant by doing the only thing she could, swerving onto the shoulder of the interstate. She later told her father-in-law she still cannot figure out how her car avoided what would have been a horrific collision.