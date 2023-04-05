For the past few weeks, we’ve been walking through 1 Thessalonians chapter two and looking at Paul’s description of impactful Christian living. Essentially, what we’ve seen is a picture of a life lived reflecting Jesus. That continues in verse four where Paul writes: “...but just as we have been approved by God to be entrusted with the gospel, so we speak, not to please man, but to please God who tests our hearts” 1 Thessalonians 2:4 (ESV).

Ok, so there are several pieces to digest in this verse, but let’s start with this. Do you see the seriousness with which Paul takes the gospel? This is one of the most beautiful and perplexing truths about Jesus’ rescue plan. He chooses to love broken, imperfect people. Not only does He save them from the self-destruction of their own sin which is leading them toward the wrath of God the Father, but He also then uses those grace-covered sinners to continue carrying His message. It is, therefore, a privilege that we are entrusted with carrying the message of hope.

With that in mind, Paul points us to an attitude we should adopt: seek to please the God who took Hell in your place…not people. I think on some level we all get that. At the very least, we know living our lives trying to please everybody is a futile pursuit. The problem is most of us are also chronic people pleasers. We want others to like us. Of course, that desire usually springs more from a longing to be liked than any warm feelings toward the masses.

Then, of course, as Christians, we’re called to love God and love people, so it is easy to find ourselves torn on how to do that most effectively. Remember when Jesus told us to seek first His kingdom and His righteousness and the rest will be added to us (Matthew 6:33)? Well, that life principle applies here as well. If you’re seeking to follow Jesus — loving Him, learning from Him, letting Him change your heart and the way you love others — you will love people with genuineness and a life-changing purpose because you’ll be pointing them to hope.

Still, the opposite tends to be our M.O. We try to earn favor by doing whatever makes us look best in the eyes of others. That will lead us down the path of things like flattery and greed. Both of which Paul explicitly says he had nothing to do with: “For we never came with words of flattery, as you know, nor with a pretext for greed — God is witness. Nor did we seek glory from people, whether from you or from others, though we could have made demands as apostles of Christ.” 1 Thessalonians 2:5-6 (ESV).

Flattery butters up with an eye for gaining an advantage, and greed seeks that same advantage no matter the costs. That’s not the heart of Christ, and it shouldn’t be ours. Instead, like Paul, we should seek no glory for ourselves, but — even more like Jesus — we should seek to serve. In this passage, Paul tells us he didn’t come demanding allegiance as an apostle (something that would have seemed appropriate in the context of church leadership) but sought to serve with humility instead.

Maybe what is most striking about all this though is Paul’s claim that it’s all verifiable. Notice twice he says God knows all this is true (“God who tests our hearts”… “God as witness”). God, in His omniscience, knows what’s really going on in our hearts, and Pauls feels confident this is what He sees there. In addition to that, Paul says the Thessalonians know.

This might seem like a bold statement to make. Yet, we have no record of a contradictory response from eyewitnesses saying Paul was anything but faithful in striving to love them like Jesus. Paul made these claims because his heart had been so completely transformed. What kind of claims can you make about the way you live? What kind of claims can I make? If those who know me were called under oath to give an account of my character, what would they say?

Oh, how I want to live a life that points faithfully and constantly to Jesus. I know this will only happen though if I make seeking Him priority number one.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas (or Easter)! God bless.