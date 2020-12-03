God’s amazing work

Cindy did more than pray, she was also tested to see if she could donate a kidney. Her doctor called it a miracle when she turned out to be a 100% match. But there was a problem; Cindy was pre-diabetic and needed to lose weight before she could donate. That’s when Scott, one of her best friends agreed to help Cindy’s get healthier. Since May he has coached her, hiked with her, held her accountable… and she has lost 54 pounds. Scott’s wife Katie who donated a kidney to save her father told Cindy, “not on-ly are you giving the gift of life, but you’re also giving yourself the gift of a healthy life-style.”

Katie is right, later this month Cindy is scheduled to share the gift of life with Carol. Their story has had many incredible twists and turns. The events from their lives re-mind me of a verse Christians frequently quote, “…God causes everything to work to-gether for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.” (Romans 8:28, NLT)

Cindy feels honored God is allowing her to be his instrument to save her friend Carol’s life and says this experience has drawn her closer to both Carol and God. When we do our part, it is amazing how we often see God put seemingly disconnected pieces to-gether in ways which are nothing short of amazing.

Author’s note: My new book Soaring in the Storm was just released. I would be honored to have you pick up a copy for yourself or your family this Christmas. It can be found on Amazon by searching for “Soaring in the Storm by Marvin Timothy Richards.”

