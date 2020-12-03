God’s amazing work

Carol and Cindy met one another many years ago when they began working in an el-ementary school. Both felt an instant connection and have been friends ever since. Soon after becoming acquainted Carol’s son Todd, died in an accident while riding with a friend who had been drinking. Cindy’s support was vital to her friend as she processed her loss and gradually regained her hope and happiness.
Carol became a powerful voice as a Mothers Against Drunk Driving speaker. She of-ten ended her presentations by saying, “while my son is in heaven, I am in hell.” Her gut-wrenching story nearly always left her and her audience in tears.
In life Todd was a very giving person and his family knew he would want to donate his organs. His organ donation also helped Carol because she knew that even in his death, her son was helping others to live.
Carol had diabetes before Todd died but following his death she lost her will to live and quit taking care of herself. The disease destroyed her kidneys. She is now forced to endure eight hours of dialysis each day while awaiting a transplant.
When Cindy learned her friend needed a transplant, she immediately knew it would be tough emotionally, because Carol understood first hand that someone must die before a donated organ is available. Cindy prayed God would provide a living donor. That is a big prayer since 115,000 Americans are awaiting an organ transplant, and less than one in 16 received a living donor transplant in 2019.
Cindy did more than pray, she was also tested to see if she could donate a kidney. Her doctor called it a miracle when she turned out to be a 100% match. But there was a problem; Cindy was pre-diabetic and needed to lose weight before she could donate. That’s when Scott, one of her best friends agreed to help Cindy’s get healthier. Since May he has coached her, hiked with her, held her accountable… and she has lost 54 pounds. Scott’s wife Katie who donated a kidney to save her father told Cindy, “not on-ly are you giving the gift of life, but you’re also giving yourself the gift of a healthy life-style.”
Katie is right, later this month Cindy is scheduled to share the gift of life with Carol. Their story has had many incredible twists and turns. The events from their lives re-mind me of a verse Christians frequently quote, “…God causes everything to work to-gether for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.” (Romans 8:28, NLT)
Cindy feels honored God is allowing her to be his instrument to save her friend Carol’s life and says this experience has drawn her closer to both Carol and God. When we do our part, it is amazing how we often see God put seemingly disconnected pieces to-gether in ways which are nothing short of amazing.
