God’s extraordinary work

Five years later the couple attended a conference in London. One featured speaker, Ruhigita Adagora, superintendent of the Pentecostal Church in Zaire, caught Aggie’s attention. He was from the region where her parents had ministered. She sought him out and asked if he knew anyone from the village where she had been born. He had in fact grown up in her village and brought her family eggs each morning. Aggie’s mother had told him about Jesus. He said, “Shortly after I accepted Christ, Svea died and her husband left. She had a baby named Aina. I’ve always wondered what happened to her.” The two embraced like long lost siblings when Aggie revealed she was that baby.

Ruhigita told her, “Just a few months ago I placed flowers on your mother’s grave. On behalf of the hundreds of churches and hundreds of thousands of believers in Zaire, thank you for letting your mother die so that so many of us could live.”

God rarely works quickly. Psalm 90:4 says that to God, “…a thousand years are as a passing day…” (NLT) As Aina’s family illustrates, God is always doing more than we imagine, but he works at his pace, not at ours. It is easy to be discouraged by our current challenges, but God typically takes bad things and accomplishes good things through them in his own time. Serve God each day. You never know how God may use your faithfulness in truly extraordinary ways.

