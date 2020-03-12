God's presence changes our perspective

I hate to admit it, but I frequently get busy and focus on what I am doing while forgetting life is much bigger than what is happening to me.

It is very easy to overlook what is important when running at top speed to get through our daily “to do lists.” I am not suggesting there is no value in the things we do, however, even the most mature among us struggle to live with eternal perspective in a self-centered world.

When we focus primarily on ourselves, we inevitably lose sight of the fact that life does not revolve around us. Even when we are aware of this, we forget our perspective is incredibly limited.

This truth was reinforced when a friend gave me an article from an old Reader’s Digest entitled, “How Fast Are You Going When You’re Standing Still?” It provided excellent perspective about how little we comprehend.

To someone standing next to you at the equator, you appear stationary. However, someone standing on the moon could observe that you are actually spinning at 1,041 miles per hour.

Perspective would change again if someone could stand on the sun. From that vantage point, an observer would see you are circling the home star at 60,000 miles per hour.