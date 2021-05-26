God’s way just works

Many Union soldiers fighting under Major General John Sedgwick’s command affectionately referred to him as “Uncle John.” He was not only well-liked by his men but also highly respected by other generals. When he was shot and killed in the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, on May 9, 1864, he became the highest-ranking Union soldier to die in battle.

Though relatively unaggressive, Sedgwick had a reputation for being solid and dependable. General George G. Meade reportedly cried when he heard the news of his death. He grieved not only for his friend, but also because the two had argued the last time they talked. He said, “I wish we could have parted on better terms.” Even Confederate General Robert E. Lee was saddened by his old friend’s death. General Ulysses S. Grant described Sedgwick as someone who “was never at fault when serious work was to be done.” He told his staff that losing the general was worse than losing an entire division, of 10,000 to 15,000 soldiers.