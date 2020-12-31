God's amazing grace

About a month ago my friend Harry Dapron sent me the story I am sharing with you today. Reading it I quickly knew it would be my final column of 2020. This year has been challenging for everyone. The story that follows reminds me of Jesus’ parables, probably fictional, nevertheless containing a nugget of incredible spiritual truth.

While shopping at Walmart a lady heard a loud crash. It soon became obvious a fellow shopper had bumped into a display and created a colossal mess. Other customers were whispering and looking at a mortified older lady who had apparently bumped into a shelf with her cart which had collapsed, destroying numerous items.

The embarrassed woman was on her knees frantically trying to clean up her unintentional disaster without the aid of a broom, dustpan or trashcan. Though many shoppers were staring, no one was helping. The lady telling the story knelt beside the distraught woman, told her not to worry and began to help her pick up the broken merchandise.

The store manager soon arrived and said, “Leave it, we will clean this up.” The embarrassed senior adult offered to pay for the broken items, but the manager kindly smiled, helped her to her feet and reassured her, “No ma’am, you do not have to pay for anything!”