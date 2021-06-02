God's way is best

I have not read Yural Levin’s 2017 book, The Fractured Republic: Renewing America’s Social Contract in the Age of Individualism, but in 2018 I did read about one of the areas Levin addressed in his thoughtful book. Jim Denison’s Daily Blog, for June 27, 2018, shared one of the author’s observations.

In the US, 4.5% of children born in 1955 were born to unmarried mothers. Sixty years later, in 2015, the last year referenced by Levin, the percentage increased to an incredible and worrisome 41%. To put that in perspective, about five out of 100 children was born to a single mom in 1955, and by 2015 that had increased to 41 of 100 children.

You might assume the author’s point was to attack single moms, but that is not the case. Levin went out of his way to neither put down nor discourage single mothers, far from it. He honored the commitment many have as they raise children without the daily support of another committed parent and acknowledged their “extraordinary and often heroic efforts.”