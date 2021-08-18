Good out of bad

New Jersey native Matthew Emmons earned an accounting degree from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, and an advanced degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Over the years he won multiple Olympic and international shooting competitions. However, my article today concerns neither his accounting skills nor his competitive shooting victories, but a time when a momentary loss of concentration resulted in him losing an Olympic medal.

Ten years ago, the UK’s newspaper, Independent wrote about the event from the 2004 Olympic games this way, “Matthew Emmons is a trained accountant but he got his numbers terribly wrong… The American sharpshooter was just one shot away from a second Olympic gold medal when he fired at the wrong target in the final round.”

Until the 2004 Olympic mistake, Emmons had never shot at the wrong target during an international match. But although the sharp-shooter had dominated the 50-meter rifle three-position target event up to that point, he dropped from first place to eighth. He hit the target where he wanted, but since it was the wrong target he earned no points.

Emmons, shocked and humiliated still congratulated the event’s medal winners before leaving the arena. Before long he regained his positive attitude and joked, “…I'll live to shoot another day.”