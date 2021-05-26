Government funding for assistance programs coming

Any incident requiring restraint or seclusion is to be monitored by school personnel with a written observation. Additionally, it ensures parents and guardians are promptly notified when schools have used the measures on their child, and it mandates annual trainings for the school personnel who use them.

HB 557 creates stronger protections for young people in unlicensed, faith-based reform schools. The bill is a result of situations resulting in the mental, physical, and sexual abuse suffered by children in schools claiming to be religiously affiliated, but many times are not. The bill will protect children by requiring all such facilities to notify the Department of Social Services of their existence, and requiring background checks for employees and volunteers. Additionally, it requires the schools to comply with health and safety standards, gives parents full access to see their children, and provides a method for children to be removed when abuse or neglect is suspected.

Protecting Second Amendment rights (HBs 85 & 310)