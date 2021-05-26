Government funding for assistance programs coming

Dear Friends,
This past week Governor Mike Parson signed HB 15 which allows for the continued operations of state government through FY 2021. The bill totals over $2.1 billion, including $254.8 million in general revenue, $1.7 billion in federal funds, and $116.7 million in other funds. It contains funding for the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, the Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the Coronavirus Local Government Fiscal Recovery Fund. It also includes funding for road construction, long-term care, child care providers, water and sewer bill assistance, and homeowner financial assistance.
Unclaimed properties, funds listing to be announced
The Missouri State Treasurer's office has announced a listing will soon be sent to our local newspapers showing individuals and entities who have unclaimed property. Records show a total of almost $1.5 million within my 116th legislative district. This listing is made up of properties, taxes, bank accounts, and other assets on record with the state that has never been claimed.
Until the listing is shown in your local newspaper, please reach out to the Unclaimed Property Division at 573-751-0123 if you have any questions.
Issues passed during the completed 2021 session:
Empowering Students to Succeed Academically (HB 349)
HB 349 creates Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) for parents who wish to send their kids to alternative education schools. Citizens and entities can receive a tax credit for donating to Educational Assistance Organizations (EAOs), which will provide the scholarships to eligible students for costs such as tuition, tutoring, and transportation. I voted against this bill because, unfortunately, all Missourians will bear the cost even though these scholarships will be limited only to students living in cities with a population of 30,000 or more. Estimates are that these ESAs will cost Missouri tax payers between $50 million to $75 million per year or $250 million to $375 million over the life of the program.
Insuring the Safety of Newborns, Children, and Victims (HB 429, HB 432, and HB 557)
HB 429 seeks to protect newborns from potential abuse by creating the Birth Match Program which requires data sharing between the Children's Division of the Department of Social Services and the State Registrar's office state departments in order to offer prevention and crisis management support to Missouri families. The program will help newborns who are in abusive situations, before they are harmed by comparing birth reports with reports of parents who have been convicted of certain crimes or have a termination of parental rights, in order to ensure the safety of the child and then provide services, if needed.
HB 432 modifies the state’s existing Safe Place for Newborns Act, which allows a parent to permanently give up a newborn up to 45 days old without prosecution, as long as it is done in accordance with the law. The legislation allows a parent to relinquish their rights to a newborn anonymously and is designed to encourage adoption and to protect babies from being hurt or killed from unsafe abandonment.
HB 432 also creates the Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act to provide assistance to survivors of domestic or sexual violence. The provision requires employers with 20 or more employees to provide reasonable workplace safety accommodations and allow unpaid leave to survivors of domestic or sexual violence. The amount of unpaid leave required would be limited to one week for employers with fewer than 50 employees, and two weeks at larger workplaces. Reasons for unpaid leave include attending hearings, accessing the courts, addressing physical or mental health issues and finding new living quarters.
Finally, HB 432 contains a provision that prevents the misuse of school disciplinary practices known as seclusion and restraint by providing clearer definitions for the practices and regulates how they can be implemented and utilized. Seclusion and restraint are disciplinary practices used by some when dealing with children who pose a threat to themselves or others and is meant to be used as a last resort by restraining the child or removing him or her to a separate space.
Any incident requiring restraint or seclusion is to be monitored by school personnel with a written observation. Additionally, it ensures parents and guardians are promptly notified when schools have used the measures on their child, and it mandates annual trainings for the school personnel who use them.
HB 557 creates stronger protections for young people in unlicensed, faith-based reform schools. The bill is a result of situations resulting in the mental, physical, and sexual abuse suffered by children in schools claiming to be religiously affiliated, but many times are not. The bill will protect children by requiring all such facilities to notify the Department of Social Services of their existence, and requiring background checks for employees and volunteers. Additionally, it requires the schools to comply with health and safety standards, gives parents full access to see their children, and provides a method for children to be removed when abuse or neglect is suspected.
Protecting Second Amendment rights (HBs 85 & 310)
HBs 85 & 310 will protect the Second Amendment rights of Missourians against an overreaching federal government. The Second Amendment Preservation Act is meant to protect law-abiding gun owners from potential gun control legislation that could be passed in Washington, D.C. It states that laws and other actions that prohibit the manufacture, ownership, and use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition within Missouri exceed the powers granted to the federal government. It also declares that all federal laws, acts, and orders that infringe on Missourians’ second amendment rights are invalid in the state.
Improving public safety (SBs 53 & 60)
SBs 53 & 60 prohibits law enforcement officers from using a respiratory choke-hold unless such a hold is utilized in defense against a serious physical injury or death. The bill also implements the Police Use of Force Transparency Act of 2021, which requires each law enforcement agency to collect and report local data on use-of-force incidents involving peace officers to the National Use of Force Data Collection through the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Additional provisions make it a crime to point a laser pointer at police, make it a felony for a law enforcement officer to engage in sexual conduct with a detainee or prisoner, modify the requirements to have a criminal record expunged, and allow a prosecuting or circuit attorney to file a motion to vacate or set aside a judgment at any time if he or she has information that the convicted person may be innocent or may have been erroneously convicted. The bill also includes “Raise the Age” provisions to ensure 17-year-old criminal suspects are handled by the juvenile justice system rather than be prosecuted as adults.
Other provisions in SBs 53 & 60 create the Critical Incident Stress Management Program within the Department of Public Safety for peace officers by creating the 988 Public Safety Fund for the purpose of providing services for peace officers to assist them in coping with stress and potential psychological trauma, resulting from their response to emotionally difficult events. The bill also makes changes to peace officer licensure and commissioning requirements, and increases compensation for many county sheriffs.
Law enforcement Bill of Rights (SB 26)
SB 26 creates the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights to ensure due process for peace officers who are the subject of an investigation that could lead to disciplinary action, demotion, dismissal, transfer, or replacement that could lead to personal, economic loss. The bill also contains a provision to protect police departments against efforts to cut their budgets by allowing citizens, in any community that cuts its law enforcement budget by more than 12 percent, to sue for injunctive relief, which would immediately halt the cuts.
Improving local government transparency, governance (HB 271)
HB 271 will offer transparency by creating a database that allows taxpayers to search expenditures and payments received by and made by their counties and municipalities. The bill creates the Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database, which would be a downloadable database housed on the Missouri Accountability Portal.
Another provision in HB 271 provides oversight and limits the authority of local health officials to close businesses, schools, and churches during a public health or safety emergency to a period of 30 days. The closure can be extended but only with the approval of the city council, the county commissioners, or other elected local governing body. Health orders issued outside of a state of emergency would be limited to 21 days and would require a two thirds vote of the local governing body for an extension. The bill also allows local governing bodies to terminate health orders with a simple majority vote.
Finally, HB 271 bans so-called “vaccine passports” and ensures no county, city, town, or village receiving public funds can require an individual to provide proof of vaccination documentation of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to access a public transportation system, services, or any other public accommodations.
Bolstering the workforce with skilled veterans (HB 476)
HB 476 will cut bureaucratic red tape to ensure more skilled veterans are able to work and practice in the state by recognizing their military occupational specialties for licensure. The legislation includes a Military Occupational Specialty as a type of licensure when applying for licensure in Missouri in the same occupation under Missouri's Reciprocity Laws. The bill allows military men and women to use the training they worked so hard to obtain, while they were serving, to come to Missouri and get skilled jobs.
Protecting small businesses, health care workers (SBs 51 & 42)
SBs 51 & 42 protects small businesses, frontline health care workers, schools, and churches from lawsuits related to COVID-19. The bill raises the bar for liability for COVID-19 related lawsuits by protecting against unmerited civil actions against health care workers, first responders and small businesses. Additional provisions provide heightened protections for religious institutions from pandemic-related lawsuits.
Leveling the playing field for businesses and reducing Missourian’s tax burden (SB 153)
SB 153 levels the playing field so Missouri-based businesses can better compete with their online counterparts. Commonly referred to as The Wayfair Bill, it would require online retailers to collect sales tax on internet purchases made by Missouri consumers. Currently, only online merchants with a brick-and-mortar presence in the state are required to collect sales tax on these purchases, which adds an extra incentive for consumers to shop online rather than locally. The bill requires retailers selling more than $100,000 worth of goods into the state per year to collect and pay the tax. The change is anticipated to recover between $80 million and $120 million in lost revenue annually.
The Wayfair Bill will balance this recovered tax revenue collected from online purchases by cutting personal income tax for Missouri taxpayers. Under current legislation Missourians receive a 0.1 percent reduction in income tax when revenues grow at a healthy level. SB 153 adds two additional 0.1 percent reductions if revenues reach the growth trigger. Additionally, the bill calls for a third 0.1 percent reduction in 2024. In total, Missourians could see their income tax cut by a total of 0.8 percent. The bill also creates the Missouri Working Family Tax Credit Act, which is a state level earned income tax credit (EITC) worth at least 10 percent of any federal EITC utilized by a taxpayer. If revenues grow at a healthy level the amount of the credit would increase to 20 percent. The EITC will provide vital tax relief for low- and middle-income families.
Another provision in SB 153 will protect Missourians from having to pay state income tax on the federal stimulus payments they received. The bill is similar to one approved by the legislature last year that exempted the first round of stimulus payments from state income tax. However, that bill did not account for future rounds of stimulus payments. SB 153 will eliminate tax liability for all federal stimulus payments.
History in the making!
SB 72 which carried HB 447 crossed the finish line — Truly agreed to and finally passed May 14th
HB 447 designates the St. Louis Arch as the official Missouri State Monument. A joint effort by Artists Ms. Barb Bailey and Mr. Aaron Horrell, Ms. Janis Chatman, Layton Massey and Colton Gabel representing Farmington R-VII School District had a vision to make the St. Louis Arch the Missouri State Monument. They did their work, they achieved their goal and the rest is History!
101st General Assembly adjourned Friday, May 14th
To see a complete listing of all Truly Agreed To and Finally Passed Bills, click here. On left hand side of page, scroll down to Bills Truly Agreed To and Finally Passed. If you have any questions regarding any of the bills passed, please give my office a call at 573-751-3455.