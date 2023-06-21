Dear Friends,

Nearly one month has passed since the end of the 2023 legislative session, and of the 62 bills truly agreed to and passed by the General Assembly, seven more have officially been signed into law. Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, June 7th, gave his stamp of approval to the following pieces of legislation, which are set to take full effect on August 28:

Promoting fairness for female student athletes

SB 39 was passed to promote fairness in competition and opportunity for our female student athletes. This new law prohibits a private school, public school district, public charter school, or public or private institution of postsecondary education from allowing any student to compete in an athletics competition designated for the opposite sex, as determined by the student's official birth certificate. The bill clarifies that biological sex is only correctly stated on birth certificates if it was entered at or near the time of birth or modified to correct scrivener's error. The bill also stipulates a female student may be allowed to compete in an athletics competition designated for male students if there is no such athletics competition for female students offered.

While being debated on the House floor the need for these provisions was made, pointing out that a biological male has biological advantages that could prevent a truly fair competition, as they are typically larger, stronger, and faster. Women and girls have fought for an equal opportunity to succeed and this legislation supports them in their sports competitions.

Governor Mike Parson thanked the Missouri General Assembly for leading the way on this issue, and commended legislators for fighting for women across the state. He said, “Women and girls deserve fair sports competition without intrusion from biological men. In Missouri, we support real fairness, not injustice disguised as social righteousness."

Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act

SB 49 is designed to protect Missouri’s children from unnecessary and harmful sex change drugs and surgeries. The SAFE Act prohibits health care providers from performing gender transition surgery on young people under the age of 18. Until August 28, 2027, it also prohibits a health care provider from prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to a minor for a gender transition, unless the minor was receiving such treatment prior to August 28, 2023. A violation of the provisions will be considered unprofessional conduct and would result in the revocation of the health care provider's professional license.

Furthermore, the SAFE Act bars MO HealthNet, Missouri's Medicaid program, from paying for gender transition surgeries, cross-sex hormones, or puberty-blocking drugs for the purpose of gender transition. Additionally, health care services provided to incarcerated individuals in Missouri prisons, jails, and correction centers will not include elective gender transition surgeries. These provisions ensure Missouri taxpayer dollars are not spent on elective gender transition procedures.

During floor debate in the House it was stressed that the intent of this legislation was not an attack on transgender people, but rather a focused effort to make sure that children are not making decisions that would have life-altering, permanent, and irreversible effects.

Everyone has the right to his or her own pursuit of happiness; however, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood, once they have physically and emotionally matured. These decisions have permanent consequences for life and should not be made by impressionable children who may be in crisis or influenced by the political persuasions of others.

Biweekly pay for state employees and the elimination of the Personnel Advisory Board

HB 131 allows the salaries of state employees to be paid in biweekly installments, as designated by the Commissioner of the Office of Administration. The bill allows for flexibility in pay structure by state agencies which will be an incentive for workforce attraction. The bill promotes fiscal responsibility, helping struggling state agencies and employees.

Other bills of note

SB 25 exempts from a taxpayer's Missouri adjusted gross income one hundred percent of any federal grant moneys received by the taxpayer for the purpose of providing or expanding access to broadband internet to areas of the state deemed to be lacking such access, to the extent such grant money is included in the taxpayer's federal adjusted gross income.

SB 167 specifies that medical examiner's certificates for commercial driver's licenses or instruction permits may also be provided to the state by mail, fax, or E-mail. By providing alternative options it will allow for easier access and a way of conveying these important documents, making the process more efficient and user-friendly.

Missouri facing drought, plans in place

Missouri’s agricultural producers are facing one of the great challenges: drought. Governor Parson signed Executive Order 23-05, declaring a Drought Alert for the state in accordance with the Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, and plans are in motion to help address these concerns and issues.

With the summer months fast approaching it’s important to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of the drought conditions we are experiencing. Missouri farmers and ranchers bear the brunt of the consequences of droughts. You can already see early effects on crops and livestock. While the weather can’t be controlled, we are committed to do everything we can to alleviate the strain on our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains.

The governor is asking state agencies to work together to provide assistance and resources. As part of the Drought Alert, the Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Dru Buntin, has been directed to activate Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee. The agencies participating on the Drought Assessment Committee include the Department of Conservation, Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Economic Development, Department of Health and Senior Services, and Department of Public Safety.

Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of 60 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought conditions. The Executive Order declares a Drought Alert in these Missouri counties and any other county that begins experiencing drought conditions. For more resources, visit www.dnr.mo.gov/drought.

My best to you,

Dale Wright