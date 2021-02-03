Governor gives 'State of the State Address'

Last week, we had several members out with COVID, and as a result, we shut down the offices in the House, and instead had meetings on legislation virtually.

This week we hit the floor going hard. The House wasted little time as the first thing we did was take on the issue of how to help foster parents and those that adopt special needs children. It is so important that we make sure we are trying to improve the lives of the children of Missouri.

The first of the two bills dealing on these matters was HB 429, which would authorize an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if foster care is provided for at least six months. This income tax deduction will allow foster parents to utilize these additional funds to provide for the children they foster and will enable more families to foster who might otherwise be financially unable. It was passed with a vote of 149-0.