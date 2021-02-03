Governor gives 'State of the State Address'

Last week, we had several members out with COVID, and as a result, we shut down the offices in the House, and instead had meetings on legislation virtually.
This week we hit the floor going hard. The House wasted little time as the first thing we did was take on the issue of how to help foster parents and those that adopt special needs children. It is so important that we make sure we are trying to improve the lives of the children of Missouri.
The first of the two bills dealing on these matters was HB 429, which would authorize an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if foster care is provided for at least six months. This income tax deduction will allow foster parents to utilize these additional funds to provide for the children they foster and will enable more families to foster who might otherwise be financially unable. It was passed with a vote of 149-0.
The second bill, HB 430, would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to Missouri taxpayers who adopt special needs children. The legislation would continue to give priority to special needs adoptions. An amendment added on the House floor would allow the adoption tax credit to be claimed by Missouri taxpayers who adopt an individual who is 18 years of age or older but is physically or mentally incapable of caring for himself or herself. It also passed with a vote of 155-0.
Governor delivers 2021 State of the State Address
Gov. Mike Parson delivered the 2021 State of the State Address to the Missouri Assembly this week. He stated, “It is important that we continue to follow through on key investments in workforce development and infrastructure. We must also continue finding ways to strengthen public safety, improve health care and make state government more accountable. A few of his top priorities for this year are:
COVID-19: The governor highlighted the state’s efforts to help Missourians dealing with the impact of the pandemic. “We are excited to announce the launch of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. This dashboard will provide the most up to date, Missouri-specific data available. To access website, visit Mo.StopsCOVID.com to see the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine and the vaccinators in your area.
Wayfair Legislation: Gov. Parson also wants Wayfair legislation to address the unfair advantage online retailers have over small businesses in Missouri. He said our small businesses, especially in smaller communities, are getting crushed right now because they cannot compete with huge online retailers.
Workforce and Education: Gov. Parson proposed multiple investments in K-12 education, including a fully funded Foundation Formula and expansion of the Work Keys curriculum to all 57 existing career centers in Missouri. For college-bound students, he called for an increase of more than $13 million for the A+ scholarship program as well as the continued funding for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program.
Infrastructure: Calls for major investments in infrastructure, including $6.3 million at Missouri’s established ports and $25 million to fulfill the transportation cost-share program. Gov. Parson will again seek $5 million to continue expanding and improving broadband services across the state.
Two of my sponsored bills received hearings in committee this week.
HB 288 deals with county health boards. It is not intended to be for or against wearing face masks but is instead intended to bring clarity to the process that must be followed during a health crisis. The bill states that when the governor declares a statewide health emergency, any mandate passed by the elected County Health Board would then be sent to the county commissioners who would need to approve the mandate for it to go into effect. If approved by the commissioners, it would then carry the force of a county ordinance.
It was stated during this emergency that once the mandate was put into effect in September, the number of people who wore masks decreased. It is my belief that as the highest elected officials in the county, the Commissioners should approve any health mandate before it goes into effect. I also believe this will increase the effectiveness if a mandate of any type were ever to be necessary in the future.
HB 351 was also heard this week. This bill brings clarity to our Fourth of July celebrations. Under this bill, the county commissioners can ban fireworks, but the legislation sets the parameters used. It states that the state drought monitoring index, in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal, will be used as the standard.
This week I had the opportunity to visit with Missouri Chamber of Commerce Kara Corches, director of Legislative Affairs. The Missouri Chamber tracks the state's progress on workforce development, infrastructure and an overview of Missouri’s economic state. She has already worked with our local chambers and will be a source of information for my committee on Workforce Development.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding legislation or any state matter, you can contact me via email at mike.henderson@house.mo.gov or my office phone at 573-751-2317.
