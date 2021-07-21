Governor takes final action on passed legislation

The practice is meant to be used as a last resort and involves restraining the child or removing him or her to a separate space. The bill also requires any incident requiring restraint or seclusion to be monitored by school personnel with written observation. Additionally, it ensures parents and guardians are promptly notified when schools have used the measures on their child, and it mandates annual trainings for the school personnel who use them.

HB 369 creates the Prescribed Burning Act, which is meant to promote the safe, responsible use of controlled burns by licensed prescribed burn professionals throughout the state. The bill specifies that landowners will not be liable for damage, injury, or loss caused by a prescribed burn, or the resulting smoke of a prescribed burn, unless the landowner is proven to be negligent. Missouri is one of only five states that does not have statutes relating to prescribed burning.

Another provision of the bill is meant to help Missouri prevent the immense damage caused each year by feral hogs. The bill raises the penalty for anyone who recklessly or knowingly releases feral swine to live in the wild. Under the bill, the offense would increase from a class A misdemeanor to a class A felony.