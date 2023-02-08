“Paul, Silvanus, and Timothy, To the church of the Thessalonians in God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ: Grace to you and peace.” 1 Thessalonians 1:1 (ESV)

The Apostle Paul’s letters all start with a greeting. However, though they follow a similar pattern, they’re not stock messages he “copied and pasted.” Instead, each is personalized for the congregation he’s addressing, and they all have some broad takeaways for us today, as well.

This greeting was written to the church, the Body of Christ, at Thessalonica. This was a group of Christians primarily comprised of people who, just months earlier, had not only been steeped in the paganism of their community but also had never heard the name of Jesus. They hadn’t experienced hope, but Hope came looking for them. This Jesus they needed but didn’t know came crashing into their lives, and they were completely changed.

Notice the preposition here. They were now in God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. This position defined them. Being in direct fellowship with their Savior was now their direction, purpose, and identity. God was their Father. Those who once had no knowledge of His existence and had been living lives opposed to His grace were now intimately referred to as His children. Likewise, Jesus was now their Lord. They might have had allegiances before, but none of that mattered anymore. Their ultimate King had come, and they knew they could trust His control because He was also their Christ, the Messiah, the one who came to their rescue!

Their lives would never be the same. Because of this new identity, they were recipients of grace and peace. Love and favor they did nothing to deserve were poured out for them, and they would now experience the peace they had always longed for, but nothing in this world could provide. In fact, this is doubly encouraging when you consider Paul was taken from this city at the urging of these same believers because a riot had broken out against him. Still, he had come to know what they now also had: a peace that supersedes circumstances.

What about you? You are loved with this same love. Are you experiencing this transformed identity? Are you walking under the guidance of your saving King? Are you changed by the knowledge that the God of the universe calls you His child? Do you realize you don’t have to earn His favor but instead can experience His grace precisely because Jesus came to rescue you and bring you lasting peace? Can you take a deep breath knowing all this is true, or are you still embracing the world and trying to figure things out on your own apart from His hope?

And all that’s just from a greeting.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.