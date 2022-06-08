Grandfather Earnest was a driving man

Being an only child, you’d think I would have been surrounded by doting grandparents. Truth is, I was a bit lacking in the grandparent branch of the family tree. There were several grandparents’ names hanging on the branch, enough to confuse a casual researcher by the tangles they sometimes encountered, and I did have two living grandfathers as I was growing up. But no grandmothers as they were all deceased before I was born. I think I probably missed that special relationship children have with their grandmothers. Then again, never having had one I have nothing by which to measure that assumption.

But my dad’s father, my Grandpa Chilton, was such a character that his anecdotes and stories alone could fill an entire sturdy limb. All 11 of his children would testify to that.

Anytime the family got together (which was quite often) at some point they would start rehashing stories about their dad; everything from funny, to frightening, to sad, and quite a few in the “He did what?!!?” category. But together they showed the essence of this man’s character and beliefs.

One characteristic came out loud and clear. This was a man with whom you didn’t want to get on his bad side. Grandpa Earnest was stubborn and had a quick and terrible temper. To balance that he also had a lively sense of humor, enjoyed singing and playing his harmonica, stood up for what he believed, and had a type of naivety found only in those early country men who made their living with their hands and hard work in the fields and forests. He had little education but did know how to read, write and cipher. He liked to read the newspaper out loud at the supper table. Some of his readings were puzzling and, after he left the table, his listeners would grab the paper to read the accounts themselves to find what had actually been written.

Example: News story about a bus in a western state that slid off the road and fell into a canyon, was translated by grandpa to “…a bus slid off the road and fell into a cannon.” Close, but no Pulitzer Prize.

He was honest in his dealings and expected to be treated the same. A handshake was a promise of a fair deal.

As an example, Earnest always took his car for repairs to the dealer where he had bought it. He told them what the problem was. They told him what they thought was causing it and promised to fix it. This went on for a year or two until some of his boys insisted he get another opinion on the problem as they were sure he was being overcharged and paying for work that wasn’t necessary. He argued a bit about that, but finally one repair bill was so out of line that even he noticed it.

When the bill was presented and, as the recounting was told later by one of his sons, Earnest said, “Now listen here young man, my mother always kept geese on our farm. One time a wild goose saw our flock down below and decided he’d just drop in amongst them and rest a bit. Well, that old wild goose got so comfortable with this easy life that he just stayed on. Come spring and Mom went out and gathered up all the geese. She then commenced plucking their feathers to restuff our pillows and mattresses and grabbed that wild goose right along with the rest. Right soon after that, that old wild goose took off and we never saw him again.

“Now, I’m just like that old wild goose. You may pluck me once, but I shore ain’t gone-to stick around to be plucked again!” And that was the last time he traded with that business.

Grandpa was not a good driver, but he was a determined one. He drove that car with his foot smashed down on the accelerator and looking straight ahead. Riding with him was a real test of a passenger’s mettle. In later years I drove with him once to Shawnee, Kansas, where he was to ‘do a carpenter job’ for one of his sons. I was to help with the driving to get him there safely and then fly home. Ended up I was almost flying both ways.

I drove the first 200 or 300 miles and then we stopped for gas and grandpa took the wheel. It was a stretch that didn’t have much traffic, so I felt it would be safe and settled into the passenger seat to catch a little nap. I woke with a start with my heart trying to jump out of my chest when I heard horns blowing and brakes squalling. I was waiting for the crash that, fortunately, didn’t come. When I looked around to see what had happened, I found we were in the middle of an intersection of a four-way stop with cars from both sides turned in odd directions where they had managed to get stopped barely in time to avoid hitting us.

I was trying to get my heart to stop pounding and my jangling nerves to get back in sync. I looked over to see if grandpa was all right only to see him sitting their glaring at the two cars with their terrified drivers sitting only inches away. “Now don’t that beat all,” he groused. “Them two peckerwoods (his most scathing blasphemy for people who annoyed him) oughtn’t to be allowed on the road!”

I had grandpa pull up and into the drive of a filling station on the corner ahead of us. I got out and checked with the drivers of the other two cars, who were unhurt but still at least Thirty Shades of Gray. Assured there was no damage to either car or driver, I apologized for my grandfather’s driving and promised I’d do the driving from here on out.

Grandpa was still sitting in the driver’s seat when I got back to the car. I suggested we go into the little café by the station and have a cup of coffee and get a piece of pie. As promised, when we were ready to go, I said I’d finish driving the rest of the way and despite his grumbling, I did, as there was no way I wanted anymore close encounters on the highway.

As an addendum to this story, after grandpa finished his job in Kansas, he drove home alone. An entire squadron of guardian angels must have been with him as he made it safely with no accidents… at least none he told us about. But he did tell us about the overnight accommodations he found on his trip home.

Seems that when it started getting dusky-dark he began looking for a motel or rooming house where he could spend the night. He couldn’t find any, but as he drove along, he saw a farmhouse sitting a ways back from the road and, following his country upbringing, he turned in and followed the track up to the yard where he was met by a pack of farm dogs. As country custom dictated, he got out of the car and called out his name towards the house.

A farmer came out carrying a shotgun and asked his business. Grandpa stated that he was traveling to his home in southeast Missouri and looking for a place to spend the night as he didn’t rightly like to drive after dark. The farmer invited him in to join him and his wife for supper and said they had an extra room where he could bunk down. Grandpa gratefully accepted the invitation and spent the night there and had breakfast with them before he got back on the road the next morning. He said they were fine people, and he gave them $3 when he left, even though they didn’t want to take it. They even invited him to stop by the next time he was traveling through the area.

I swear, I’m not making this up. You have to remember this was in the 1950s before hijacking, mass shootings, and drive-by shootings were the norm. Plus, they didn’t have a television because of poor reception. I wouldn’t advise expecting the same warm welcome today.

Grandpa finely was confined to just driving around town. But even then, he was a terror. Everyone knew to look out for his car and if they saw him coming, to pull way over to the curb or up into a driveway if there was one handy. He drove by memory, stopping where stop signs once had been and ignoring any new ones. He drove straight up the middle of the road and didn’t give any signals when he was going to turn. My son rode shotgun for me and yelled, “Pull over mom… here comes Grandpa!” when he’d spy his car.

Grandpa continued to drive until my dad finally told him he couldn’t anymore, took his keys and sold the car. Things were more than a big testy around the house for a good long while. I’m sure there was a huge sign of relief in heaven when that happened and very possibly a celebration among all of his retired Guardian Angels and the present ones immediately went into rehabilitation on a very quiet cloud.

Grandpa’s been gone now for a good many years. He’s buried beside his wife in Annapolis following a proper send-off with his nine surviving children, their spouses, children, and grandchildren in attendance. His grandsons were the pallbearers with his granddaughters following behind carrying the many flower tributes. It was quite a show.

Grandpa would have approved.

Janet Douglas is the former managing editor of The Farmington Press and has served as the newspaper's "Around Town" columnist for many years.

