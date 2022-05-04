‘Hair’s’ to Mom

As a Mother’s Day gift to my mom back in about the late 1980s, I made an appointment for her with my hairdresser. I had asked her to give mom a completely new hairstyle, as she had been wearing her hair in the same unattractive way for the past thirty years. It was well past time for a change.

I had been urging her to get a different hairstyle for a long time; for years she had continued to get home perms that gave her tight curls that came just above her shoulder with full bangs that curled under. It was most unflattering and out of date. This year I had decided to make certain the tight curls and bangs were gone.

I drove her to the hair salon for her appointment and said I’d be back in a couple of hours to pick her up and that I was anxious to see her “new look.” My hairdresser and I nodded knowingly to one another, and I left to run several errands.

When I returned later, I hurried in excited to see mom’s new hairstyle. As I entered, the hairdresser met me before I got to her station saying apologetically, “I’m so sorry. I had her hair cut and styled and it really looked nice, but she was adamant that I comb it out and fix it the way she always wore it. I kept telling her how nice she looked, as did the other hairdressers and their patrons but she was insistent.”

Mother came to me looking very self-satisfied and exactly as she had when she came in. “I had a terrible time getting her (the hairdresser) to get it the way I wanted it, but she finally got it right. I don’t know what all of the fuss was about.”

The humiliated hairdresser was wringing her hands as she said, “I tried. I told her that you wanted her to have a new style and that it would make her look younger, but she just kept saying that she wanted it the way she always wore it as it looked fine that way and she didn’t want anything different. Your mother can be very insistent.”

This was not news to me. My mother had the resilience of a snapping turtle when it came to winning a difference of opinion. I paid the embarrassed hairdresser, gave her a good tip for her effort and patience and took my still complaining mother home.

The next year I gave her a card and a cardigan two sizes larger than what she should wear. Another matter of opposite opinions I had lost.

To be fair, my mother was one of the nicest, most helpful, kindest and most caring people you would ever find. You just didn’t want to get into an argument with her. Even when you would finally agree with her from sheer exasperation, she would say, “Fine! But...” and off she’d go citing again all of her reasons for her stand. I finally took a cue from my dad, agreed with her and left. Dad would go outside to check the garden or downtown to get a pack of cigarettes, while I would go to my room to do homework or go next door to visit my cousin.

Evidentially this was a character trait she had had since early childhood. I once found an old letter that her mom had written to her son saying that her garden was doing well, except the rabbits were getting into her lettuce. She went on to say that she had wanted to put poison out for them but “…the baby (my mother) wouldn’t let me. She thought it was the Easter Bunny and she didn’t want me to kill him. And you know how the baby is… the bunny is doing find and my lettuce is not.”

This may seem a bit critical for a Mother’s Day remembrance, but it was just a part of who my mom was. At the same time, she loved to have company, entertain, prepare fancy desserts and refreshments (three-tier ribbon sandwich loaves were her specialty), decorate for Christmas and Halloween, and prepare imaginative treats for Easter. She not only dyed the Easter eggs, but she would also draw faces on them and add paper noses or ears to create rabbits and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She also served cups of hot chocolate complete with marshmallow snowmen. That was my mom.

She loved being a part of the Pythian Sisters and the Methodist Women’s Circle and Bible Study. She worked tirelessly helping to prepare the large dinners the church ladies cooked and served for several businesses and organizations. She was also one that went door-to-door to collect for charities and was always the one that went around the neighborhood collecting donations for flowers when there was a death in one of the families.

My dad was the oldest boy in a large family and often his younger siblings would stay a night or two at our house. Mom made beds, cooked, mothered them, and never complained, even when they brought along unexpected guests from their company at Jefferson Barracks. I would often go to bed at night with just my mom, dad and our cat in the house and wake up in the morning to find an uncle and a couple of his buddies sleeping in the living room. Mom just took it all in stride as long as dad cooked the breakfast.

My growing-up years may not have been like the Waltons or the Brady Bunch but it was a good childhood. My mom made it one. She gave a birthday party for me every year and invited all of the neighborhood children complete with prizes, a delicious cake and ice cream; made most of my clothes, preferring to make pretty cotton dresses with fancy bows and embroidery work even for my play clothes. Her frustration had to be immense when she’d find me in one of them hanging upside down from a tree limb. Mom wanted me to be a proper little girl who played with dolls and pushed them around in their buggy and had tea parties with them.

Sadly, I was a tomboy who preferred to climb trees and play games like tag and Red Rover. This led to many torn skirts and ripped-off bows until she finally gave in and made me practical and sturdy slack sets. Yet, she never totally gave up and each Christmas I received a new doll and a tea set. I think the only thing I used my tea set for was to give my cats milk and to hold my mud pies. I’m sure I was a great trial for her.

My mom passed away quite a while ago and is buried alongside my dad at a local cemetery. I still miss them both greatly. Strangely, it seems more so as I get older. Probably because I see them more clearly now as individuals and not just my parents.

I go there to visit them a few times a year and I always remember the times when I used to take mom to put flowers on dad’s grave. She always said the same thing when we got there: “Vivian! You aren’t where you're supposed to be! You’re supposed to be closer to the water faucet.”

Seems she thought the plot they had bought was up a row or two and I could never convince her differently. Finally, in frustration, I’d say, “Mom! It doesn't matter… it’s not like dad’s going to get up in the middle of the night to get a drink!”

Her reply was always, “I know, but...”

Even now when I go to visit their gravesites, I expect to hear her saying, “Janet, we’re not where we’re supposed to be!” Maybe I can talk the cemetery owners into moving the faucet down a row or two.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. Even though you may not be in the right place at the cemetery, I know you are now exactly where you are supposed to be. Love and thanks for the many wonderful memories.

Janet Douglas is the former managing editor of The Farmington Press and has served as the newspaper's "Around Town" columnist for many years.

